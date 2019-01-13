Another successful year for SEAT sales

SEAT’s remarkable renaissance continues with the brand announcing a strong sales performance for 2018.

SEAT in Ireland delivered a total of 3,700 cars in 2018 which marks a phenomenal increase of 11.5% compared to a market that’s back 4.5% on 2017.

This performance means SEAT is currently enjoying a 3% market share which is up a staggering 20% year on year.

Fuelling SEAT’s success in the Irish market is its outstanding SUV range which continues to resonate with Irish motorists.

The SEAT Arona, which was awarded Irish Small Crossover of the Year 2019, accounted for 23.4% of sales in 2018 while the SEAT Ateca closely follows the Arona with 21% of SEAT sales this year.

Meanwhile SEAT Ireland has high hopes for the all new SEAT Tarraco 7-seater SUV the latest addition to the impressive SEAT range which is available from January 2019.

Hallmarks of the SEAT brand, the SEAT Ibiza and SEAT Leon continue to be held in great esteem by Irish motorists.

The SEAT Ibiza has enjoyed a very successful year, representing 25.7% of total sales while the SEAT Leon remains ever popular contributing to 19.5% of the overall sales this year.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “2018 has been a remarkable year for the SEAT brand with these impressive figures giving clear evidence of the significant impact the brand is having in the Irish market.

The development of our product range over the past two and half years, particularly our SUV range, has been a gamechanger for the brand in Ireland meaning we can now offer motorists more quality, value and choice than ever before.

“In addition to our fantastic product range, our overall performance is testament to another strategic addition to our commuted and professional dealer network in Spirit SEAT in South Dublín.

“We’re very much looking forward to seeing what lies ahead in 2019.”

2019 promises to be another exciting year for SEAT with two brand new models on the market in early 2019.

The CUPRA Ateca, the first from its new premium high performance brand CUPRA, is available in January while SEAT’s large SUV model the SEAT Tarraco, will also be available from January 2019.