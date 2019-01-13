Volkswagen Ireland renews EcoGrant offer with huge choice

Volkswagen Ireland are encouraging the uptake of the latest generation, lower-emission new cars, hand-in-hand with the removal, of older, Euro 1-4 emissions standard vehicles from the Irish car parc, by relaunching their attractive EcoGrant offer.

Owners of any petrol or diesel vehicle that complies with pre-Euro 5 emissions legislation qualify for the EcoGrant offer. They are able to trade-in the vehicle to benefit from incentives - ranging from €1,000 to €5,000 - against a variety of Volkswagen models.

The trade-in vehicle needs to have been owned by the customer for at least six months.

Volkswagen has set up a special website - www.ecogrant.ie where you can find out if your current vehicle qualifies.

All new Volkswagen petrol and diesel vehicles meet the latest Euro 6 emissions standards, currently the most stringent yet.

There is a huge choice of models to choose from under the EcoGrant offer, starting from entry-level cars such as the up! or Polo, to traditional favourites such as the Golf and Touran and the new T-Roc, right up to larger models such as the Tiguan, Arteon, Sharan and even the new Touareg. The EcoGrant offer is also available on the e-Golf and e-Golf Executive Edition.

To find out more, log on to www.volkswagen.ie or contact your local Volkswagen retailer.