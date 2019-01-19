Nissan's seven seat X-Trail SUV offering makes short work of family motoring

The Nissan X-Trail is Nissan’s 7-seat SUV offering in what is a competitive segment of the market.

It comes with a 1.6 diesel with 2 or 4 wheel drive and a choice of a 6-speed manual or a CVT transmission.

Prices start at €32,600. I am testing the top of the range SVE model.

So has it any street cred?

The X-Trail is an attractive looking SUV with nice detail touches such as the 19”two tone alloy wheels and chrome roof rails.

There are some great new colours available which will satisfy the extrovert in some.

The style follows Nissan’s now familiar family look and I must say its rather nice.

What is it like inside?

The cabin of my test car was finished in a very nice combination of beige leather with black trim to the dash and door panel tops.

The general fit and finish is good and there is an air of quality about the interior save for a few hard plastics in some places.

Standard kit is excellent and really too numerous to list here but but highlights include, a huge “moonroof”, LED Headlamps, heated seats, Nissans’s Intelligent Mobility with Intelligent Park Assist, Parallel Park,, Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Recognition, Blind Spot warning and traffic sign recognition.

These features are not gimmicks but really work and relieve the driver of some of the stresses of modern motoring.

Of course there are the usual host of electrics, climate control, cruise control, reversing camera, sat nav, electric hands free tailgate, and so on.

I like the flat bottomed steering wheel. Its very well kitted out indeed!

I like the cabin, the driving position is excellent and the commanding view of the road is perfect.

Accommodation for five is generous but those last two seats in the third row are strictly for the kids! The load area is cavernous and there is under floor storage too.

What’s under the bonnet?

The 1.6 diesel two wheel drive with the 6-speed manual gearbox proved a nice combination.

Performance is good and it pulls well even from low revs in the higher gears.

There is a bit of diesel clatter from a cold start but after that it proves quiet and refined.

Road tax is €280.00 and over some 600km it proved reasonably frugal burning 6.4 litres of diesel per 100km.

Will I enjoy driving it?

Few SUV’s are bought for their rewarding driving experience and the Nissan X-Trail is no exception.

On the motorway it proves a refined cruiser, about town with all its parking aids and excellent manoeuvrability its easy to negotiate tight spots.

The only flaw became apparent when cornering or accelerating on wet or greasy roads.

The X-trail suffers from undue wheelspin (torque steer) of the inside wheel (Eg the left front wheel in a left hand corner or right front wheel in a right hand corner).

It does this very easily and that combined with a rather soft suspension set-up and steering that offers little feel makes the X-Trail a car that discourages anything but sedate motoring.

The Qashqai for example is a much better drive.

So to the verdict

The 2019 Nissan X-Trail SVE 7-Seater costs €41,900. It is very well kitted out, it looks good and proves eminently practical.

It really is the ideal transport for the busy family. Sure some of the centre screen graphics could be updated now and I don’t like the amount of torque steer it easily has on a damp roundabout or in corners.

That said the Nissan X-Trail remains a best seller and I can see why. Its very good indeed.