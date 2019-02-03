Mazda6 makes you want a saloon car

The continued rise in popularity of the SUV and the ever increasing choice of SUV models, from the compact, the midsize, the family and finally the sporting SUV.

A person could be forgiven for wondering does anyone buy a saloon car anymore?

Well its true less do so now as most buyers turn to SUV’s but many may therefore forget just how nice to drive a really good saloon car can be, way more so than any tall and softly sprung SUV. Such a car is the latest updated Mazda6, a saloon car you will really want.

I have been road testing the new Mazda6 2.2 SkyActive diesel, and here are my thoughts!

So has it any street cred?

The New Mazda6 is a very smartly styled 4 door saloon. This latest model gets a new front grille, new more slim front headlights and a mildly revised rear section.

In all it gives the Mazda6 a very classy “executive car” style that is very appealing.

What is it like inside?

I really like the modern, clean design of the cabin. Whilst this is the top of the range Platinum model all models have a very high quality feel to the interior.

My test car was finished in Stone Grey leather with contrasting leather trim to the dash and it both looks and feels sumptuous.

The dashboard is clearly laid out with a multifunction screen to the right of the analogue speedometer. The centrally mounted 8” TFT colour screen can run all the usual functions, such as, communications, navigation, climate and so forth.

The graphics look like they could be updated in comparison to some rivals but otherwise it works well.

The specification list on this model is huge but highlights include, adaptive headlights, Bose Sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, Head Up Display, G-Vectoring control, smart keyless entry, Mazda MZD connect, lane keep assist and much more.

There is a huge amount of head and legroom both front and rear and a big boot.

In short this cabin is a lovely place in which to travel as driver or passenger.

What is under the bonnet?

My test car was powered by a 150 bhp 2.2 litre SKYACTIV diesel mated to a lovely 6-speed manual gearbox this Mazda6 proves to be a good performer while being equally frugal, burning just 6.1 litres of diesel per 100km.

Road tax costs €200.00 year. It is a really refined engine. They have done a masterful job of making this a very nice and very clean diesel powerplant.

Will I enjoy driving it?

In a word …….yes! This is what sets a saloon car such as this apart from the SUV. Its a really rewarding drivers car.

Take the Mazda6 out on the motorway with the family on board and it proves a quick, smooth and accomplished car, then traverse the country on our often challenging backroads and the Mazda6 just soaks up the imperfections in the road surface, corning with precision and grip whether on wet or dry roads, leaving passengers oblivious to the dark wet night it is, while rewarding the driver with a responsive pleasing car to drive.

So what’s the verdict?

Prices kick off at €31,945. The Platinum model on test here costs €40,595 which is no small sum indeed. However the new Mazda6 6 rewards with top quality, a lovely style, a gorgeous interior, plenty of standard kit and its great to drive.

Who needs to follow the crowds to an SUV, this new Mazda6 makes you want a saloon car again.