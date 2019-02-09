Test drive the new Citroen Berlingo van

The new Citroen Berlingo Van is designed for all uses and adapted to all professions.

The van won the coveted title of “International Van of the Year 2019”at the IAA Commercial Vehicles Show in Hannover. The second time its won this prestigious award.

The third generation Berlingo Van was recognised for its remarkable developments in terms of comfort and technology, with no compromise on functionality.

True to the brand’s signature, “Inspired By Pro”, the new Citroën Berlingo Van adapts to the needs of all professions and trades.

The Berlingo Van is now available for test drive at Hugo Loonam Motors, Cloghan.

In keeping with Citroën’s new look range, this commercial vehicle marks a real leap in terms of design, comfort and technology, and continues to move from success to success.

“Inspired By Pro”, New Citroën Berlingo Van capitalises on its strengths to provide an adapted solution for each profession with customisable on-board comfort making it the ideal partner for any profession from farmers, trades, caters to florists and fitness instructors.

“It provides excellent rear accessibility, sliding side doors and payloads of up to 1,000kg in Size M (950kg in Size XL).”

New Citroën Berlingo Van, in summary:

A robust and reinforced character, with greater visibility and a higher and shorter front end

Re-designed front profile, in keeping with the identity of the Citroën brand and its bigger brother Dispatch, as well as a functional rear designed for a wide range of professional customers

A modern interior with an airy cabin, integrating numerous technologies and storage areas (including the ‘Top Box’ glove box)

It is available in two sizes: M and XL which are 4.40m and 4.75m long, based on two wheelbase lengths

The wheel arch width is compatible with Euro-pallets, and can hold up to two Euro-pallets in terms of load length

Moving with the times, the news Berlingo Van provides genuine driving comfort and utmost safety, thanks to:

Its suspension settings, which benefit from Citroën's expertise to ensure maximum comfort

Its new EMP2 platform at the front, for enhanced handling and greater connectivity

Unrivalled levels of technology in the sector with the integration of 20 driver assistance systems and Four connectivity technologies

The engines are both powerful and efficient: BlueHDi 130 S&S manual or EAT8 auto, BlueHDi 75 manual, BlueHDi 100 S&S manual). Visit Hugo Loonam Motors’ showroom in Cloghan, Co. Offaly or call us on 090 645 7104 to arrange a test drive of the International Van of the Year, a van created for all professions.