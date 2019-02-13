Padraig Clancy leads the Citroen charge at John Adams Car Sales

It's all go at the new John Adams state of the art showroom at the Ballymacken roundabout on the Stradbally road, home of the new Citroen dealership which the Adams' have taken on alongside their Honda franchise.

And leading the Citroen charge is former Laois footballer, Padraig Clancy who is heading up the sales team.

"We are delighted Padraig has joined us," said Clive Adams, Sales Manager. "He is getting a lot of attention there, his presence has not gone unnoticed. He brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked for Renault for over 11 years.

"Padraig will be busy at the end of the month when the C5 Aircross SUV arrives. It is now in the final stages for the Car of the Year," noted Clive.

"There is super interest in commercials at the moment," said Clive. "We also have fantastic financial offers for both Honda and Citroen."

Clive Adams is more than happy with the new showroom at the Ballymacken roundabout. "The location is great. We have been here more than 35 years and it was great to be able to bring Citroen here."