Ford Mustang BULLITT salutes screen legend

It’s one of the most epic car chases in movie history. Almost 10 minutes long, the iconic sequence in the Warner Bros. film “Bullitt” follows Steve McQueen at the wheel of a 1968 Mustang GT fastback as he chases two hitmen through the streets of San Francisco.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary film, the new special edition Ford Mustang Bullitt is now available in Ireland and is powered by an enhanced version of Ford’s 5.0-litre V8 engine delivering 460 PS and 529 Nm of torque.

Offered with a choice of classic Dark Highland Green or Shadow Black exterior colours, the Mustang Bullitt features 19-inch Torq Thrust-style wheels, red Brembo™ brake callipers and a faux Bullitt fuel-filler cap.

The interior delivers Ford’s 12-inch all-digital LCD instrument cluster and offers Recaro® sports seats. Interior seat-, centre console- and instrument panel-stitching reflects the exterior colour choice, and each Mustang Bullitt features an individually numbered plaque in place of the traditional Mustang emblem on the passenger-side dashboard.

The new Ford Mustang Bullitt also features as standard Ford’s new rev-matching technology and premium B&O Sound System that delivers 1000 watts through 12 high-performance speakers.

“Nothing captured the spirit and excitement of Mustang quite like that amazing car chase in ‘Bullitt’,” said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland. “The new Mustang Bullitt packs a similar punch with more power, exciting new features like rev-matching and a B&O Sound System, and – just like Steve McQueen – dripping with understated cool.”

Unique Mustang BULLITT specification

Mustang Bullitt’s powerful V8 engine – delivering 12.4 l/100 km fuel efficiency – is enhanced with an Open Air Induction System, and uprated intake manifold, 87 mm throttle bodies and unique BULLITT powertrain control module calibration.

Rev-matching technology for the six-speed manual transmission uses the engine’s electronic control system to briefly increase engine rpm as the driver downshifts – matching the engine rotation speed to that of the gear that is being selected for smooth, seamless gear-changes accompanied by a “blip” of the throttle.

The standard B&O Sound System delivers a rich audio experience for occupants whichever seat they occupy. The system features a dual-voice coil subwoofer for deep, crisp bass and high-performance three-way front door speakers for even sound distribution throughout the cabin.

A unique-to-Bullitt welcome screen starts in green with an image of the car rather than the pony, and – as a nod to the original car’s interior – the gear shifter features a white cue ball gearshift knob.

And in addition to the standard seats that feature green stitching and a driver’s seat memory function, optional Recaro® seats are trimmed in black leather.

Other features that pay tribute to the car McQueen drove are subtle chrome accents around the grille and front windows, and a unique black front grille. Inside and out, the vehicle uses minimal badging; only the circular faux fuel-filler cap Bullitt logo on the rear centre is visible on the exterior.

Sophisticated MagneRide adjustable suspension system is also offered and uses an electronically stimulated fluid inside the damper to respond in real time to changing road conditions, optimising handling without sacrificing ride comfort.

An active valve performance exhaust system is standard, enhancing the V8 engine’s signature burble.

Mustang Bullitt is on sale now in Ireland with a starting price of €73,092.