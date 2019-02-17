Audi e-tron arrives on these shores

Audi’s much anticipated new electric SUV - the Audi e-tron has arrived in Ireland, with the premium carmaker’s first fully electric model now available for test drive.

Designed to offer a powerful synergy of style and optimal efficiency, pre-registered customers will be the first to experience the future of Audi’s sustainable automotive technology.

Prospective customers who have not pre-registered are advised to contact their local authorised Audi dealer to make an appointment for a truly ‘electric’ Audi test drive experience.

Pricing for the e-tron starts from an on-the-road cost of €101,750 with deliveries for pre-registered deposit holders beginning from April 2019.

A POWERFUL DRIVING EXPERIENCE

Thanks to a large 95kWh high voltage battery, the Audi e-tron combines enormous power and a long range.

The full-size SUV with fully electric drive accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in under 6 seconds and is capable of covering up to 391 kilometres on one charge.

With two virtually silent electric motors that can deliver up to 300kW, the Audi e-tron electrical quattro provides the economy of electricity without sacrificing on power.

The dual electric motors ensure there is no lag between acceleration and launch, resulting in a driving experience impossible to match with a combustion engine.

SUPERIOR SUSTAINABILITY

Efficiency and sustainability are at the e-tron’s core. The e-tron can attain up to 30 per cent of this long range through energy recuperation.

The SUV combines three different methods of energy recuperation in one vehicle for the first time.

With manual coasting using the shift paddles, automatic coasting via the predictive efficiency assist, and brake recuperation, the Audi e-tron embodies the cutting edge of driving efficiency.

THE ELECTRIC EVOLUTION OF QUATTRO DRIVE

A new generation of the quattro drive, the electric all-wheel drive, ensures excellent traction and dynamics.

It provides for continuous and variable regulation of the ideal distribution of drive torques between the two axles – all within a fraction of a second.

For further information and to experience a unique Audi E-Tron test drive experience visit your local Audi dealership today at Michael Moore car sales.