SEAT Ireland achieves record sales results for January

SEAT Ireland has kicked off 2019 in sensational style enjoying phenomenal growth on the same period last year and posting record sales results for a single month.

In January alone, SEAT delivered a staggering 1,016 units which represents a 7% increase in sales year on year in a market which is down almost 13% overall. Even more impressive for SEAT is its significant increase in market share with SEAT achieving a record market share of 3.1% in January.

Once again, it is the performance of SEAT’s outstanding SUV range which is one of the key drivers of SEAT’s success.

Ireland’s Small Crossover of the Year 2019, the SEAT Arona has been a resounding success with Irish motorists since its arrival in late 2017 and accounted for some 25% of sales in January 2019, a staggering 90% increase in sales year on year.

The other major factor behind SEAT’s jubilant January is the continued brilliant performance of the award winning SEAT Ateca.

In January, the Ateca contributed to 30% of overall sales which represents a considerable increase of 13% year on year. Overall, the performance of SEAT’s SUV range demonstrates just how much of a game changer it has been for the brand with SUV sales of the Arona and Ateca accounting for 55% of volume in January.