Iconic Toyota Camry has finally landed

The world’s best-selling saloon car, the Toyota Camry, is back on Irish soil and is available now at Toyota dealerships nationwide from €39,750 or €304 a month.

The hotly anticipated arrival follows the announcement in 2018 that the Toyota Camry would return to Ireland after a 14-year absence.

The new generation model is the first Camry with a self-charging hybrid powertrain and has been revamped inside and out.

Available in three grade options (hybrid, hybrid Sol and hybrid Platinum), the Camry is a 4-door saloon that combines a beautifully sculptured look with the most responsive 2.5-litre hybrid electric system.

The hybrid engine allows drivers to experience a smooth drive while producing up to 90% fewer NOX emissions and less CO2 emissions compared to driving a diesel vehicle.

The Camry delivers excellent fuel economy of up to 5.3L per 100km or up to 53.3mpg even under the latest Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) emission test, meaning that road tax is from as little as €180.

Design

The sleek new design of the Camry is a brilliant example of the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform and represents a major step change from the former Camry.

The TNGA design and engineering philosophy packs in superlative build quality, highly effective layout design and innovative, user-friendly technology.

The result is a beautifully designed Toyota Camry which features segment-leading levels of quality, durability, reliability, quietness and ride quality.

Drivers will experience first-class travel with best-in-class legroom (980 mm), height and shoulder room.

A quiet drive, thanks to the hybrid powertrain, is made even more tranquil with the superior sound insulation that reduces road and wind noise.

Smarter and Safer

Toyota’s Safety Sense comes as standard in the new Camry Hybrid, giving drivers a complete peace of mind while providing a unique set of advanced driver assistance technologies.

Drivers will benefit from Automatic High Beam, Full-range Adaptive Cruise Control and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Control.

Radar sensors and cameras assist with detecting potential collisions and monitor road signs.

Specification

A wealth of innovations and comforts have been made standard on the Camry, with the best-selling Hybrid Sol grade coming with leather seating and door trims as standard, along with heated seats and satellite navigation.

In addition to Toyota’s innovative safety sense system, standard across all grades will include LED lights, smart entry, rear privacy glass, power retractable heated door mirrors, rear view camera, dual climate control and 3 years servicing.

Demand

Since the Camry’s return was announced back in mid-2018, over 1,500 customers have registered their interest. With initial supply limited, we’d encourage all interested customers to visit their nearest Toyota dealership to book a test drive. For more information on the Toyota Camry please visit www.toyota.ie