New car sales are down in Laois, according to official figures

New car registrations in Laois are down nearly 11% for May, according to official figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI).

Compared to May 2018 which recorded sales of 1,068, the 2019 figure for the county stood at 955.

The Laois share of the market was 1.2%, as opposed to 1.24% last year.

The overall statistics show that total new car registrations for the month of May are up 4.7% (6,341) when compared with May 2018 (6,055). New car registrations year to date are down 7.6% (79,343) on the same period last year (85,868).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations are also up, 5.2% (1,726) on May 2018 (1,641), with registrations year to date down 8.4% (14,617). While New Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HGV) increased 31.3% (298) in comparison to May 2018 (227) and year to date are also up 7.7% (1,491)

Imported Used Cars for May increased 4.1% (9,346) on the same month last year (8,978) while year to date imports are 3% (45,062) ahead of 2018 (43,739).

New electric vehicle registrations continue to grow month on month with a total of 1,902 EV cars registered so far this year, surpassing the total number of EVs registered for 2018 (1,233).

Commenting on the registrations figurers Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said “Registrations for the month of May, both cars and light commercial vehicles, showed an improvement on May of last year, although the increase in numerical terms was relatively small. However, sales overall year to date have been disappointing with both business and consumer Brexit related uncertainty contributing to dampened demand for new vehicles.

"As we move into June the Industry is now focused on preparations for the start of the July 192 registration period. This will see a variety of strong offers to consumers across all brands, and in this environment, consumers will have a wide choice of cars to choose from at a really competitive price.”

- New car sales total year to date (2019) 79,343 v (2018) 85,868 -7.6%

- New Car sales total May (2019) 6,341 v (2018) 6,055 +4.7%

- Light Commercial Vehicles sales year to date (2019)14,617 v (2018) 15,957 -8.4%

- Light Commercial Vehicles sales total May (2019) 1,726 v (2018) 1,641 +5.2%

- Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales year to date (2019) 1,491 v (2018) 1,491 +7.7%

- Heavy Goods Vehicle total sales May (2019) 298 v (2018) 227 +31.1%

- Used Car Imports total year to date (2019) 45,062 v (2018) 43,739 +3.0%

- Used Car Imports total May (2019) 9,346 v (2018) 8,978 +4.1%

- New Electric Vehicles sales total year to date (2019) 1,902 v (2018) 512 +271.5%

- New Electric Vehicles sales total May (2019) 172 v (2018) 88 +95.5%

- 5 Top Selling Car Brands year to date are: 1. Volkswagen 2. Toyota 3. Hyundai 4. Ford 5. Skoda

- 5 Top car model’s year to date 1. Nissan Qashqai 2. Hyundai Tucson 3. Toyota Corolla 4. Volkswagen Tiguan 5. Skoda Octavia

- Top Selling Car May 2019: Toyota Corolla



