Honda CR-V - practical and as better as ever

With a sharp styling upgrade, upgraded interior, better specification, suspension upgrades, and added safety features the new CR-V promises much.

Whats missing though is a diesel engine as Honda have decided to drop diesel in the CR-V range, a decision that will no doubt cost them sales in Ireland.

Honda have really re engineered the car in many key areas making a good car even better.

The new CR-V is available with a 1.5 litre petrol engine in two power outputs173 bhp and 193 bhp in Auto AWD specification and with 5 or seven seats.

There are four trim versions, Comfort, Lifestyle, Elegance, and Executive.

This week I am road testing the 5-seat 1.5 173 bhp Lifestyle model.

So Has it got street cred?

The new Honda CR-V is a good looking well proportioned SUV.

I like the sleek profile and balanced proportions.

Highlights include new front and rear light clusters, LED tail lights, and new alloys. Its a good looking SUV.

What’s it like inside?

The new CR-V really does feel top quality with high-grade materials and cloth trim in evidence throughout the car.

The lifestyle model comes standard with 18” two tone alloys, auto wipers, auto lights, Dual automatic climate control, auto dim rear view mirror, Garmin navigation with 7’ touchscreen, a host of safety kit including Honda Sensing (lane departure warning, Lane keep assist, Adaptive cruise, Traffic sign recognition, Intelligent speed limiting, road departure mitigation, Intelligent adaptive cruise control) ABS, EBD, VSA, Hill Start Assist, TSA (Trailer Stability Assist) ISOFIX, 5x 3-point belts, front and side airbags as well as curtain airbags with an intelligent roll over sensor system.

There is bags of room inside for up to five adults and a great big load area too.

under the bonnet?

With diesel gone one might worry that a 1.5 litre turbocharged petrol in a vehicle this size would prove overworked and therefore uneconomical.

However my road test proved otherwise.

The new CR-V petrol is quite economical returning 6.3 litres per 100km which is impressive considering its size and weight.

It's a quiet refined power plant unless you try to rev it hard when it sounds harsh. The 6-speed manual gearbox is light and precise. Road tax is €390.00.

What’s it like to drive?

I like the way the new CR-V rides and handles.

The suspension set-up seems to soak-up all road imperfections with ease making the new CR-V a very comfortable car in which to travel.

With a comfort set-up it does roll a bit in tighter corners and the steering offers little feedback, so discouraging anything other than a relaxed pace.

It proves quiet and refined with very low levels of road, wind or engine noise.

So to the Verdict

Honda then have evolved and improved the CR-V into a very desirable SUV.

Its stylish, refined and very well kitted out.

The standard safety technologies such as Honda Sensing are true advances while the standard of ride and overall comfort has gained appreciably.

Prices start at €33,500. The Lifestyle model tested here costs €35,500.