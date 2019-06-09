SEAT taking music to the next level

SEAT is celebrating its second consecutive year as partner of Primavera Sound, one of the benchmark music festivals on the international scene, which this year expects to draw over 220,000 visitors.

With this sponsorship, the carmaker connects with Barcelona’s youthful, urban spirit and passion for music and international talent.

This collaboration includes several brand activations, prominently featuring the new Radio Primavera Sound digital and audio-visual platform, as well as the SEAT Village Stage, which will showcase 13 national and international hip hop artists in the festival’s line-up.

In addition, the stage will feature three DJs from legendary international indie bands who will bring each night to a close.

The 2FM team will also make an appearance at this year’s festival, broadcasting live from the heart of the action, in association with SEAT’s sponsorship of 2FM Rising. 2FM is getting behind the very best of new and upcoming Irish talent and music for 2019. 2FM Rising with SEAT Ireland showcases 12 Irish music acts that promise to have an incredible year ahead.

This year at Primavera, SEAT is creating a relaxing seaside venue with DJ sessions, along with a line-up of 13 hip hop artists who will perform at the SEAT Village stage.

This will give visitors the chance to explore the present and future of the genre in an exceptional setting featuring performances by Little Simz, Mucho Muchacho, Junglepussy and Kaidy Cain, among others, all joining the festival’s official headliners. Furthermore, indie legends, Jarvis Cocker (Pulp), Tim Burgess (The Charlatans) and Richard Colburn (Belle & Sebastian), will liven up the stage until closing time each night of the festival.

The new digital and audio-visual radio platform offers on-demand music and cultural programming via streaming 24/7, 365 days a year.

As strategic partner, SEAT has two radio shows in operation. This year, Radio Primavera Sound and SEAT are moving the recording studios to the heart of the festival to broadcast a special Primavera Sound programme that will include interviews as well as the latest music.

Listeners can tune in to the programme via a mobile app, which is now available for IOS and will be available for Android, or via the webpage here: https://www.primavera

sound.com/radio.

SEAT is also diving into the world of street art to add colour and creativity to the festival. The brand is promoting a collaboration space for more than 15 national and international artists committed to interpreting and expressing Primavera Sound songs on murals dotted around the festival.

Music festivals are generally crowded events and it is easy to lose sight of your friends.

To prevent this, SEAT has created “Lost and Sound”, an essential app for all festivalgoers. The mobile app enables you to find your friends using augmented reality. To find someone, just open the app, scan the area with your camera lens, and the icon chosen for that individual will appear on the screen where they are located.

At this year’s festival, SEAT is launching a collection of stickers for Instagram Stories, exclusively designed for use during Primavera Sound.

This will give music fans a tool to share their festival experiences in a fun way on social media. To locate the stickers, users need to type “Primavera Sound” in the GIFS finder tab on Instagram.

Urban mobility that moves to the music

As part of its commitment to providing transport services at the festival, SEAT is offering all festivalgoers a free bus service at peak times connecting the Parc del Fórum with downtown Barcelona. The company is also providing two bus routes inside the venue that connect four major hubs, including Primavera Bits and the main stage, which is also sponsored by SEAT.

SEAT Ireland Head of Marketing, Neil Dalton comments, “Year after year, SEAT confirms its commitment to music and street art through its partnerships with the world’s leading international festivals. As well as collaborating with urban festivals across Europe like Lollapalooza in Paris and Berlin, Wireless Germany, here in Ireland SEAT is title sponsor of 2FM Rising. These partnerships are the ideal platforms for sharing passion for music and street art as well as SEAT’s youthful, optimistic spirit.”