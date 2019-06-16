Most pass test the first time

Nearly two thirds of learner drivers passed their driving test the first time they took it, according to a new survey.

Of the 1,000 people surveyed a further 20% passed it the second time around, while 1% had to sit the test more than five times.

The most common ages for people to pass was between 17 and 21. More than 60% gaining their full license before their 21st birthday. A fifth of those aged between the ages of 22 and 25 no longer needed L-plates. Just 5% were over 30 years of age when they passed. Sinead McCann of CarsIreland.ie said the results were positive. “It’s great to see young people taking an interest in learning how to drive. It can be a challenging and expensive process but one that has benefits for life.

“It’s also encouraging to see more people taking and passing the test later in life. It proves that it’s never too late," she said. The survey also found that Friday has the heaviest traffic with almost 50% of drivers agreeing that Friday is the worst day for congestion in their local area. A quarter think Monday is worse, while the survey revealed the quietest days on the road are Sunday and Wednesday. Almost 20% of drivers own a dashcam citing safety and security among their top reasons for doing so, as well as protection from false claims in the event of an accident.