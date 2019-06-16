New Audi A6 All Road Quattro debuts

Twenty years after its debut, the fourth generation of the Audi A6 allroad quattro is being launched.

With standard all-wheel drive, adaptive air suspension and increased ground clearance, it is just as much at home on the road as it is off.

The powerful V6 TDI engine offers ample pulling power for up to 2.5 tons of towing capacity.

Thanks to its distinctive look and even more customised equipment options than the predecessor, the A6 allroad quattro appeals to customers that appreciate the combination of powerful design, extraordinary versatility and high comfort.

“Town, country, river” – extensive suspension features for on-road and off-road

The A6 allroad quattro body is up to 45 millimetres higher than the A6 Estate. The ground clearance at standard ride height is 139 mm, underscoring its off-road qualities. The A6 allroad quattro is equally powerful when used as a towing vehicle with the ability to tow up to 2.5 tons.

The adaptive air suspension with controlled damping comes standard in the Audi A6 allroad quattro and was tuned specifically for the A6 allroad quattro to boost its off-road capabilities.

It adjusts the ride height depending on the road speed and mode set in the Audi drive select system.

In auto and comfort modes, the A6 allroad quattro sets off at standard ride height with a ground clearance of 139 mm, whichcan be actively adjusted with a speed-dependent control strategy.

If the highest ride height is selected and the speed is max. 35 km/h, the body is raised 45 mm. The body is lowered automatically when this speed is exceeded. At speeds above 120 km/h, the ride height is lowered by 15 millimetres.

The new A6 allroad quattro features an off-road look that is even more striking than on the predecessor model. This exterior and the individual, versatile interior solutions emphasise the new model’s strong character. Special attachments on the body bring to life the robust charm of the new A6 allroad quattro. The wide, low Singleframe with its vertical aluminium struts dominates its front end.

The blade and the underbody protection gleam with their aluminium-look finish. The allroad-specific roof rails mounted on bars and the window slot trims, the underbody protection as well as the diffuser trim and the band between the rear lights are finished in a choice of black or aluminium look.

Two optional packages further hone the look: the aluminium exterior package and the black styling package with dark attachments and trim strips.

The paint range for the new Audi A6 allroad quattro comprises eleven colours, including the new allroad-specific colour gavial green, which takes its cue from the specific colour of the first model in 1999.

The new Audi A6 allroad quattro is 4.95 metres long, 1.90 metres wide and 1.50 metres high.

The wheelbase of 2.93 metres provides the basis for generous amounts of space including extensive elbow room in the front and rear and spacious knee room in the rear.

Like the A6 Estate, it offers a luggage capacity of between 565 litres and 1,680 litres with the rear seats folded down. The rear seats can be split-folded 40:20:40 as standard.

Standard equipment also includes the electric tailgate and the automatically opening luggage compartment cover. A rail system, a tensioning strap, a net and two bag hooks also form part of the standard specification.

The new Audi A6 allroad quattro is due to go on sale in Ireland later this year.