Renault's new vans doing the business

A key player in the van market for 120 years, Groupe Renault says it is upgrading its light commercial vehicle range with features that cater for the varying needs of its professional customers and deliver quality levels comparable to those of passenger cars.

Since their launch in 1980, Master and Trafic have established themselves as mainstays of the LCV market, having sold over four million examples.

Renault say the New Master and New Trafic have gained stronger design, powertrains and equipment with both benefiting from imposing and meticulous design, new engines, cabin layouts for professionals, improved driving comfort, and greater onboard connectivity.

The New Master has been redesigned inside and out, plus there are new engines and greater connectivity. Inside, the cabin gains upmarket appeal as well as enhanced practicality and functionality.

Under the bonnet there are new 2.3 dCi engines providing more power and torque while reducing fuel consumption. Driving is also safer and more seamless thanks to new advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). There’s also the option of new Master Z.E., Renault's fourth electric vehicle, which joined the Group’s LCV line-up in its original form in 2017.

Renault has restyled the new Trafic with a more expressive grille and full LED headlights, and made it even more versatile. The EDC automatic transmission offers comfort and seamless operation both in everyday maneuvers and out on the open road.

Powered by new 2.0 dCi engines, Renault claims the traffic responds to all professional situations and to certain personal uses. Renault Trafic is also available in crew van, passenger and SpaceClass passenger-transport versions.

Contact Joe Mallon Motors Ltd, in Naas or Portlaoise with enquiries.

