Ford Focus ST is an all-new model enhanced with advanced sports technologies

Ford says its new Focus ST delivers nimble hot-hatchback thrills in a stylish, comfortable and practical family car.

The company says all-new ST builds on the class-leading driving dynamics of the fourth generation Focus in five-door and wagon body styles. Ford’s new C2 architecture is enhanced with unique suspension, braking and powertrain configurations for the most responsive and agile Focus ST driving experience ever – on road and track.

A new engine line-up makes available to drivers up to 12 per cent more power and 17 per cent more torque compared with the previous generation Focus ST. Ford’s 280 PS 2.3-litre EcoBoost petrol and 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines both deliver a broad spread of power and torque across the rev-range, for fast-revving sports performance.

It marks Ford’s first application of an electronic limited-slip differential (eLSD) for a front-wheel drive vehicle further enhances as standard the cornering and stability of the EcoBoost-powered variant – sharpening responses to changing grip levels and driver inputs using computer-controlled pre-emptive actuation.

It features a choice of six-speed manual or quick-shifting new seven-speed automatic transmission.

Selectable Drive Modes technology is introduced to the Focus ST for the first time, enabling drivers to adjust the vehicle’s character to suit the driving scenario. Continuously Controlled Damping (CCD) – standard for five-door EcoBoost variants – enhances the short long arm (SLA) independent rear suspension configuration for refinement.

Ford says the new generation of 2.3-litre EcoBoost all-aluminium engine is the most powerful ever offered for a Focus ST. Using advanced turbocharging technology to deliver 280 PS power at 5,500 rpm and 420 Nm of torque from 3,000 rpm to 4,000 rpm, it is also the most free-revving Focus ST engine ever, and delivers 0‑100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 5.7 seconds for the five-door model.

Thecompany says the Focus ST 2.3-litre EcoBoost delivers from 7.9 l/100 km fuel efficiency, and from 179 g/km CO2 emissions.

It says the 190 PS 2.0-litre EcoBlue is the most powerful diesel engine ever offered for a Ford Focus model, delivering peak power at 3,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque between 2,000 rpm and 3,000 rpm – and 360 Nm from 1,500 rpm – for immediate and staight line acceleration. Zero-100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration takes 7.6 seconds for the five-door model.

The Focus ST 2.0-litre EcoBlue delivers 4.8 l/100 km fuel efficiency and 125 g/km CO2 emissions.

It is claimed that the ST’s six-speed manual transmission enables more urgent gear-changes and provides a sportier feel with a shift-throw reduction of 7 per cent compared with the standard all-new Focus.

Ford’s new rev-matching technology that debuted on the new Ford Mustang is also introduced as part of an optional Performance Pack for 2.3-litre EcoBoost manual models.

From later this year, a new seven-speed variant of Ford’s latest intelligent automatic transmission family will complement the rewarding, engaging and sporty 2.3-litre EcoBoost driving experience. Gear differentiation is optimised for performance, and Adaptive Shift Scheduling – which assesses individual driving styles to optimise gearshift timings – is enhanced to offer more flexibility and the ability to differentiate between road and track use. Drivers can select gears manually using steering wheel-mounted paddle-shifters.

Ford says larger front and rear brake components provide the foundation for a high performance braking system with improved stopping power and fade resistance. Ford says the Focus ST braking performance was verified using the same demanding test procedures as the Ford GT supercar, and achieved almost four-times the fade resistance performance of the previous generation Focus ST in testing.

Developed to be as comfortable as it is fun-to-drive, Ford says the new ST exploits the class-leading roominess and exceptional refinement of the standard Focus range, and features an upscale interior that balances everyday practicality and a sporty driving experience.

Ford says the ST also benefits from the comprehensive range of sophisticated driver assistance technologies introduced for the all-new Focus in 2018. This includes adaptive Cruise Control now enhanced with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane-Centring for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic

As to how it looks Ford says exterior colour options chosen to emphasise the dynamic styling. They include exclusive Ford Performance Blue and Orange Fury, alongside Frozen White, Magnetic grey, Race Red, Ruby Red and Shadow Black. Bold alloy wheel options include 18-inch Dark Sparkle and Magnetite Matt designs, with a 19-inch wheel also offered in Magnetite Matt.

Arriving in Ireland in August, all-new Focus ST will be available in two series: ST-2 and ST-3 with a choice of petrol or diesel powertrains and hatchback or wagon bodystyles.

Priced from €39,595 (5-door 2.0 litre diesel 190PS) ST-2 features: ST design 18” alloy wheels; front lower grille, high gloss black; front and rear parking sensors; FordPass Connect; gauges integrated in cluster 4.2” TFT coloured; partial leather Recaro Performance seats.

Priced from €43,253 (5-door 2.0 litre diesel 190PS) ST-3 features (in addition to ST-2): 19” alloy wheels; painted calipers; fixed full LED headlamps; rear view camera; full leather Recaro seats; power 4-way driver / passenger seats.