Volkswagen unveils e-Golf Executive Edition

Volkswagen Ireland has revealed a new, additional version of the e-Golf - the Executive Edition.

The Executive Edition is aimed at those private or business buyers that want the ultimate e-Golf.

In addition to the already well-appointed e-Golf, the Executive Edition adds 17-inch ‘Madrid’ alloy wheels, LED tail lights with running indications, a full leather interior with Sports comfort seats in front, Active Info Display, Rear-View Camera, Heated Front Seats, Tinted Rear Windows and Keyless Access.

The added equipment adds up to a total of €4,700 but the car costs just €3,500 in addition to the standard e-Golf.

The e-Golf Executive Edition, (€49,495 before any grants are applied) can avail of a range of incentives including 0% Benefit in Kind, which is capped at €50,000 OMV and 100% Accelerated Capital Allowance of up to €24,000, making the car an ideal solution for business customers wishing to start their electro-mobility journey and avail of significantly reduced running costs compared to petrol or diesel models.

There is also the benefit of reduced toll fees, free public charging and in the case of some local authorities, free parking when charging.

Commenting on the new Executive Edition e-Golf, Volkswagen Ireland Brand Director Gerrit Heimberg said, “this is an exciting time for Volkswagen as we embark on the new electro-mobility strategy both here in Ireland and internationally.

“We have secured increased supplies of the e-Golf for 2019 and this new Executive Edition is for buyers wanting the ‘ultimate e-Golf’ while availing of the benefits of 0% BIK.

“ Plus, all of these benefits come in a Golf, which is a car that has been loved by Irish customers for generations.”