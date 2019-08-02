30 kilometre stretch of M7 motorway to close overnight for month of August

A 30km section of the M7 southbound will be closed for overnight works between Junction 13 Kildare and Junction 16 Portlaoise East from tonight to Wednesday, August 28.

During this period, from Monday to Thursday, the motorway will close at 9pm each night, and reopen at 7am the next morning.

Friday night closures will begin at 10pm and end at 9am.

Each Saturday night, it will close at 8pm and re-open at 9am.

On Sunday nights it will close at 8pm and reopen at 7am.

Traffic will be diverted off the motorway at Junction 13 (Kildare Village) onto the Old N7 (R445) to Portlaoise.