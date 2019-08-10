New electric vehicles services via Ford

Ford and Centrica are set to offer new electric vehicle services in Ireland and the UK as Ford accelerates its electrified vehicle plans in Europe.

Under the planned partnership, Centrica will deliver a dedicated home charging installation service and electrified vehicle tariffs from British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy that will allow Ford customers to benefit from lower energy prices for overnight charging as the new range of Ford electrified vehicles are launched.

Centrica will also make its installation service available to support Ford’s dealership networks across Ireland and the UK.

“Ford is committed to delivering one of the most comprehensive line-ups of electrified vehicles for our customers, powered through the Ford home charger Wall Boxes”, said Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford in Ireland.

“With their scale, experience and access to the electric grid, our partnership with Centrica will enable us to offer a one-stop shop for our customers as they transition to an electrified vehicle, including exciting new vehicle options, wall box, installation service and electricity tariff.”

Every new Ford passenger vehicle nameplate in Europe will include an electrified option – mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid or full battery electric.

Upcoming all-electric models include an all-new, Mustang-inspired performance SUV with a range of 600km (WLTP targeted) coming in late 2020; an all-electric Transit in 2021; and a new high-volume Ford model on Volkswagen’s MEB battery electric vehicle platform planned to be built in Europe for 2023.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of Centrica Consumer, said: “We’re committed to helping our customers to make the transition to a lower carbon future and are proud to be supporting Ford with the launch of their new electric vehicle range.

“I believe we are uniquely positioned to help customers at home and in business to make the shift to electric vehicles, harnessing the power of our global network of over 13,000 technicians and engineers to deliver solutions that are simpler, faster and more affordable for consumers.”

Further details of the Centrica and Ford partnership will be announced closer to launch.