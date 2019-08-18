SEAT announces record sales results for month of July

SEAT Ireland has announced record sales results for the month of July with sales topping nearly 1,000 units accounting for a 4.0% market share as the brand continues to cement its position as one of the fastest growing car brands in Ireland.

SEAT sales in July have increased by a significant 10% year on year and are up 9% year to date compared to this time last year, meaning the brand is continuing to outperform in an Irish market which is down almost 8%.

This success is positioning the brand as a strong contender in the current market.

Driving SEAT’s success for the month of July is the SEAT Ibiza, the brand’s statement compact urban car which encourages consumers to embrace their drive. The fun and well established model comes with impressive technology features with front assist as standard.

Motorists can avail of the latest offers on the SEAT Ibiza which includes price packages from €179 per month including 0% PCP finance or a €2,000 Trade In Bonus until the end of August. In addition, SEAT guarantees the future value of all models in the range when customers avail of PCP giving customers financial security.

The SEAT range which is proving to be a cut above the rest is the brand’s newest SUV range, with the SEAT Arona Crossover coming out on top as the overall best-selling model for the brand year to date.