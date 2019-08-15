Busy Portlaoise road closed for a week of roadworks

A busy residential road in Portlaoise has been closed for a full week of daytime roadworks.

Colliers Lane off the Dublin road leads to two of the the town's secondary schools, St Mary's CBS and Scoil Chriost Ri.

It was closed this morning Thursday August 15 at 9.30am by Laois County Council, to reopen for the night at 7pm.

Then the following morning until Thursday August 22, it will be closed from 8am until 6pm.

The entire road, which has several housing estates accessed off it, is to be resurfaced over the week.

Road diversions are in place.

Latest plans for derelict Portlaoise hotel

Portlaoise Main Street faces temporary closure

Any objections or observations shall be emailed to:

squinn@laoiscoco.ie and copy the following wwilkinson@laoiscoco.ie