SEAT Tarraco FR PHEV and Tarraco FR - technology, sportiness and efficiency

SEAT’s Tarraco SUV will soon be available as a plug-in hybrid FR model, as well as in a sporty FR trim for other engine variants.

The new Tarraco plug-in hybrid form’s part of SEAT’s strategy towards electrification, which will include five electric and plug-in hybrid SEAT and CUPRA models by the beginning of 2021.

With the introduction of the plug-in hybrid powertrain system, the SEAT Tarraco will gain added efficiency.

The powertrain system, consists of a 1.4 litre TSI 150hp petrol engine, 85 kW electric motor and a 13 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, gives drivers the adaptability of multiple driving modes.

The plug-in hybrid Tarraco allows users to drive in pure-electric mode for more than 50km should they need to, reducing tailpipe emissions to zero, or combine the petrol engine and electric motor to provide increased performance.

Total output for the system is 245hp (180kW)/400Nm giving the plug-in hybrid Tarraco a top speed of 217km/h and the ability to reach 100km/h in just 7.4 seconds.

But importantly, CO2 emissions will be below 50g/km* on the official WLTP test cycle.

FR trim: Distinction and Sportiness

Also coming to the Tarraco for its other engine variants is the popular FR trim.

This features wider wheel arches, a rear spoiler and FR-specific 19” alloy wheels, with an option to have machined 20” wheels available.

As well as these changes, at the back, the coast-to-coast rear light highlights the FR look as does the all-body painted exterior.

The sportier expression of the Tarraco FR is its name, now embossed in handwriting.

There is also a new colour for the Tarraco FR – Fura Grey and there are new safety and practicality features.

New options include trailer assist – which makes towing considerably easier, and reduce the likelihood users will encounter difficulties when parkingInside, the interior space has been shrewdly sculptured to heighten the impression of comfort with SEAT’s latest generation infotainment system including a new navigation system with 9.2’’ screen, increasing the SUV’s levels of digitalisation to optimise driver feedback and passenger connectivity. Front occupants now benefit from electric sports bucket seats with memory function (for the driver side).

The bucket seats have a combination of the sportiness of a neo-prene look material and the sophistication of leather for the comfort area.

In addition, there are aluminium pedals and a new sports steering wheel with FR logo.

Start of production of the FR trim will take place during the course of 2020.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland said, “We are excited to introduce the FR trim and PHEV derivative to the Tarraco range.

“The SEAT brand is performing exceptionally well in this market, and the all-new Tarraco continues to contribute to this success.

“Ever-changing consumer demands for e-mobility mean we must constantly develop our product range.

The plug-in hybrid, or PHEV, engine offers the consumer the choice of electric power with a traditional combustion engine and with the SUV segment thriving in the Irish market we can now combine the consumers’ desire to own an SUV and move one step closer to electrification.”

The SEAT Tarraco FR PHEV will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show.