First Mercedes electric car introduced

Some 130 years after Karl Benz introduced the world to motoring, Mercedes-Benz has introduced EQC, first of a family of electric-powered vehicles coming from the luxury carmaker over the next two years.

A mid-sized SUV inspired by the latest Mercedes-Benz GLC model, EQC is ‘conceived to meet all the requirements for a battery-electric drive system whilst meeting every demand in terms of contemporary, sustainable mobility,’ their sales manager, Ciaran Allen says.

Marketed through a geographically selected body of dealers recruited from the wider Mercedes-Benz network, sales of EQC begin in earnest during Q4 ahead of the 2020 registrations period and after the necessary technical training and familiarisation processes have been completed.

Mindful that quoted prices reduce by €10,000 on all models when SEAI grant and VRT tax rebate are deducted, the model offering comprises an EQC 400 4-Matic, 300Kw/408hp model whose price begins at €89,450 – some €3,445 and €10,800 lower than its two main rivals.

Though exceedingly well specified, it can be enhanced with the addition of an AMG exterior (bringing the price to €91,897), AMG Electric Art Interior (€92,713) and full AMG Exterior and Interior fitments (€93,546).

Topping the range will be a fully specified EQC ‘Edition 1886’ version at €105,882 – a model recalling the year when Karl Benz brought motoring to the world.

Classed as a ‘crossover-SUV’, EQC is visually positioned between a conventional SUV and an SUV Coupe.

With combined power consumption of 22.2 kWh/100km and an eco-pleasing emissions figure of zero, it has a range of more than 450kms between battery charges.

Standard battery power is 80kWh. Power output is 408hp/765Nm delivering an acceleration figure of 0-100km/h in 5.1 seconds.

Its powerful electric drive system is driven by two electric motors mounted at each axle, front and rear.

A permanent all-wheel-drive system delivers the guarantee of dynamic high-level performance.

Outside, it has a distinctive and pioneering electric look reflected in its silver finish, sweeping grille and dynamic, sporty, stretched silhouette.

Striking is its large black-panel front and torch-like, fibre optic daytime running lamps. Inside, it is extremely quiet with standard fitments that include the trailblazing MBUX multimedia system and ‘Hey Mercedes’ driver assist and command features.

EQC-specific functions include display of range, charge status and energy flow, and other latest-generation driving assistance systems that include new tailback management functions.

Behind the wheel, driver and passengers are cosseted in classic Mercedes levels of luxury, comfort and technology and its overall sense of silence and ‘rocket-like’ power and acceleration.

Noticeable also is its low centre of gravity thanks to the floor-level positioning of the battery and power drives.

A trailer coupling is available on request, the maximum towing capacity set at 1800 kg. Its lithium-ion battery has an 8-years or 160,000kms factory guarantee.

A standard home charging system; grant-supported overnight charging ‘wallbox’ system, or rapid-charging system to bring power up from 10 to 80 percent in just 40-minutes are available.