TRAFFIC: Portlaoise road diversion to continue until new road opens

A major road diversion in Portlaoise is set to continue for weeks longer than expected.

However the opening of the town's ring road is promised to be just around the corner.

Laois' county town is getting the last link built in its southern circular road to clear traffic congestion in the town centre.

It will connect the Abbeyleix road at O'Moore Park to the Timahoe road at Portlaoise Retail Park. It is promised to take passing traffic and school traffic from the town centre.

A traffic diversion was set up on September 3 on the Abbeyleix entrance road to Portlaoise at O'Moore Park GAA grounds. It is sending all traffic coming to Portlaoise around by Clonminam and back in on the Mountrath road.

It was due to end by September 11 but Laois County Council's road section has confirmed is that the diversion will remain in place until Wednesday October 9.

They hope that the new road will also be substantially completed to open on that day.

"The diversion around Clonminam will remain until that date, it is anticipated that the new road will also be fully open to traffic on the 9th of October," a spokesperson from the roads department told the Leinster Express.