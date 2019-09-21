Volkswagen premieres the ID.3

Volkswagen presents the pioneering ID.3 on the evening before the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt.

This vehicle is the symbol of a new era for the brand. The ID.3 extends the Volkswagen offering as the first model of a completely new generation of pure electric vehicles – featuring zero local emissions, outstanding efficiency, and full connectivity.

At the same time, the ID.3 reflects the realignment of the Volkswagen brand, and is also the first model with the new Volkswagen logo.

“The ID.3 is an all-rounder that is suitable for everyday use. It is compact, as such offering the manoeuvrability of a small car with the interior space of a mid-range vehicle. It combines exciting design with innovative technology and significant range,” outlines Silke Bagschik, Head of Sales and Marketing for the ID. family, on the evening before the IAA.

The ID.3 from Volkswagen opens a new era of climate-friendly mobility. This first model from the ID. series features carbon-neutrality, the impressive driving dynamics that are characteristic of electric cars, and full connectivity.

Like all future ID. models, the ID.3 is based on the new modular electric drive matrix (MEB), which has been designed for an electric drive system without compromise.

The ID.3 flaunts the newly developed design DNA that makes it immediately identifiable as a zero emission vehicle. Designed for an electrifying future, it brings a new level of design quality to the compact vehicle category.

“With the ID.3, Volkswagen is heading towards the future,” explains Klaus Bischoff, Head of Design of the Volkswagen brand, going on to emphasise: “The natural style and absolutely intuitive driver experience demonstrate a new, electric way of thinking.”

The interior is also revolutionary. The long wheelbase of the MEB layout, combined with very short overhangs, results in an expansive vehicle interior: the Open Space.

With the room and spaciousness this creates, the five-seater ID.3 sets new standards in the compact class.

Digital, entirely newly designed display elements and controls ensure that every driver will intuitively find their way in the ID.3. Apart from the display in the cockpit, a newly developed, centrally positioned, ten-inch touch display provides drivers with all key information.

The ID. light, which is also new, supports drivers with an LED strip during navigation and can, for instance, prompt them to brake in the event of any dangers.

All controls – including those on the electrically adjustable multifunction steering wheel – are operated using touch functions featuring touch-sensitive buttons. Only the electric windows and hazard warning lights are still operated using tactile switches.

This is supplemented by intelligent natural voice control. Thanks to App Connect, the ID.3 can be connected with your smartphone within seconds.

At series production launch, the ID.3 will be available with three battery size options.

The basic variant has a usable energy content of 45 kWh and enables an electrically powered range of up to 330 kilometres (as per WLTP). The entry price for this ID.3 version is under €30,000.

Alongside this is a battery variant with 58 kW, which enables the ID.3 to achieve a range of up to 420 km (as per WLTP). The energy content of the largest battery is 77 kWh, and its electric range is up to 550 kilometres (as per WLTP).

Thanks to its fast charging capability, it is possible to charge the ID.3 sufficiently for a range of around 290 kilometres (WLTP) within 30 minutes, using a charging output of 100 kW.

The batteries themselves are integrated into the underbody. This positioning has a positive effect on driving dynamics, as it moves the centre of gravity in the ID.3 significantly lower.

The ID.3 is also characterised by optimum weight distribution between front axle and rear axle.

ID.3 1st(1) – the limited launch edition

Volkswagen started pre-booking for ID.3 1st – the limited launch edition – in May of this year.

This permits interested buyers in Europe to place a non-binding reservation in respect of a production slot for the ID.3 1st for €1,000.

From autumn, those who have pre-booked can advance their orders by entering the order phase with their respective dealership, and configuring their preferred version of the ID.3 1st.

The first edition – the ID.3 1st – has a 58 kWh battery which is driven by an electric motor at the rear axle.

It generates 150 kW and delivers a maximum torque of 310 newton metres, facilitating a maximum speed of 160 km/h for this 5-door vehicle. The ID.3 1st is priced at under €40,000.

The ID.3 1st will be offered in three fixed configurations that are geared towards typical customer preferences.

In addition, the paintwork colour and the vehicle interior’s colour can be selected.

The basic version of the ID.3 1st includes a navigation system, a DAB+ digital radio, seat heating and steering wheel heating, armrests at the front, a Mode 2 charging cable and 18-inch light-alloy wheels.

The ID.3 1stPlus additionally features a rear view camera system, ACC Adaptive Cruise Control and the Kessy Advanced keyless access locking and starting system.

The vehicle interior of the ID.3 1st Plus also includes design seats, a centre console with two USB-C connections and ambient lighting. Forming part of the exterior equipment scope are tinted windows, the exterior Style package in silver, matrix LED headlights, matrix side lights, brake lights, turn indicators and tail light clusters as well as 19-inch light-alloy wheels.

The top-of-the-range version, the ID.3 1stMax, also includes an augmented reality (AR) head-up display, the Beats sound system, a large panorama sliding/tilting glass roof as well as 20-inch light-alloy wheels.

This equipment scope is supplemented by a lane keeping system with Emergency Assist, a lane change system, telephony featuring contactless high-voltage battery charging and comfort seats.