One step further with CUPRA Tavascan

As we shift away from the conventional and enter a world powered by electrification, CUPRA is redefining elements like performance.

After unveiling the CUPRA Formentor Concept earlier this year, CUPRA is going one step further into its vision of electrified performance with the CUPRA Tavascan Concept.

The unique and special car brand is now linking its high-performance DNA with state-of-the-art powertrain technology and sophisticated, emotional, expressive design.

The result is the CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept, a vehicle designed to meet the needs of a market that is forecasted to grow by 15% a year – the all-electric coupe SUV.

Bringing together the silhouette of a four-door crossover, with the presence of an SUV and the sleekness of a sporty coupe, the CUPRA Tavascan Concept is the first road for CUPRA to use a 100% electric powertrain, its proportions accentuated and emboldened by its electric heart, thus offering zero tailpipe emissions.

The CUPRA Tavascan Concept takes its name from a village located in the Pyrenees which is very unique due to its stunning landscape and surrounding nature.

“Besides the CUPRA Formentor, which will be launched in 2020 alongside two other high-performance plug-in hybrid models, we have already proved our technological capabilities by developing the world’s first 100% electric touring car, the CUPRA e-Racer.

With the presentation of the all-electric CUPRA Tavascan concept, we are translating this vision into the streets and proving that performance can be electrified”, said CUPRA CEO Wayne Griffiths.

Exterior angles

The vehicle’s exterior mixes performance and efficiency, bringing muscularity and dynamism to the segment, tempered against the ability to reduce its environmental impact.

The vehicle’s front design emphasises its electric personality with an illuminated CUPRA logo that sits low, providing a totally different focal point.

Each vent delivers efficiency increases, allowing air to flow smoothly over the body, or internally to cool the battery pack.

Airflow is a critical component of the CUPRA Concept. Its muscular wheel arches house 22” turbine alloy wheels, focused on shifting air cleanly, allowing the coupe SUV to glide, minimising resistance.

The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept marries sophisticated liquid metal paint that emphasises and accentuates its exterior design, with tone-on-tone carbon fibre and delicate copper details stress its expressive look.

Inner calm

The Concept’s sculptured exterior lines are mirrored in its interior.

A space that mixes material and technological concepts with openness and focus to create a cabin that provides the perfect balance between driver orientation and passenger comfort.

The Concept’s interior applies contrasting colours, structural carbon and dynamic approaches to technology and design to provide a high-end, lightweight cabin.

Diffused LED ambient lighting greets occupants as they open the doors to the cabin.

Stepping inside and the Concept’s interior encapsulates emotion with contrasting leather, carbon and Alcantara®.

The sculptural 3D leather relief bucket seats offer form and function, comfort and security, while the wing dashboard floats across the front of the interior, providing both focus, and a sense of space.

Behind the steering wheel, the driver is at the forefront, with a 12.3” digital instrument cluster providing all the information they need, supplemented by a 13” infotainment display.

Performance capacity

The CUPRA Tavascan Concept provides a unique vision of the brand’s high-performance future, harnessing the power of electrification to provide a level of sophistication and emotion not yet seen in the market.

The four-door crossover coupe, marries the presence of an SUV with the sleekness of sporty coupe, but critically its aesthetics are matched by ability.

The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept delivers the performance, dynamics and driveability its customers demand.

Two motors – one integrated on the front axle, the second at the rear – provide a combined 225kW (306hp) of power to all four wheels, delivering performance.

The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept can reach 100km/h in less than 6.5 seconds.

But straight line speed is only part of the story. The Concept houses a 77kWh lithium-ion battery pack that can store enough energy to keep the vehicle moving for up to 450km.

A figure based on the stringent WLTP test cycle.

The vehicle is based on the Volkswagen Group’s MEB platform and because the battery pack is housed in the floor of the Concept, its centre of gravity is low, making it a truly dynamic drive.

The CUPRA Tavascan Electric Concept is a vehicle empowered by CUPRA, and designed for the future.

It will make its world debut at this year’s IAA Frankfurt International Motor Show.