SEAT reports high sales

SEAT Ireland has announced phenomenal sales results for the month of September with over 4,000 units sold year to date, which is up 10.5% compared to this time last year and the highest achievement for the brand in Ireland in 19 years.

SEAT’s latest sales results prove it has cemented its position as one of the fastest growing car brands in Ireland and the brand continues to grow, compared to the market which is down over all by 7%. This month’s sales have resulted in a record market share for SEAT of 3.5% year to date.

Driving SEAT’s success this month is the SEAT Arona, winner of Irish Small Crossover of the year 2019, which accounts for over 27% of SEAT’s sales year to date. The Arona is an elegant, spacious, practical and comfortable SUV, which combines the advantages of its compact dimensions with its crossover attributes.

SEAT’s SUV range is proving to be a cut above the rest with the stunning SEAT Ateca and the all-new SEAT Tarraco, the brand’s first 7-seater SUV, and a strong contender in this segment. The SUV range accounts for a phenomenal 60% of SEAT’s sales year to date. SEAT’s success can also be attributed towards its expanding dealer network and the roll out of new state of the art showroom branding across the full dealer network.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “We are delighted to see more great results for SEAT this month – over 4,000 units sold is a record result for us. This is proof the brand is doing well in the market and we have an exceptional team here in SEAT Ireland and on the ground in our 24 dealerships nationwide to thank. We look forward to seeing what the remainder of the year holds for SEAT and are excited to enter 2020 on such a positive note.”