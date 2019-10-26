Mercedes GLC gets a bit of Nip/Tuck

The Mercedes GLC is a luxury premium SUV and is set to continue the fight for market share in the growing premium SUV sector.

Mercedes are calling this a “new GLC” but its rather more of a cosmetic and technology upgrade rather than a new car.

I am road testing the new GLC 220d 4MATIC AMG this week.

Has It Any Street cred?

While it’s very much a Mercedes it is sleek and purposeful looking.

Apart from some minor changes to the light clusters you will struggle to tell it apart from the previous model.

No bad thing as it looks great.

My test car was finished in metallic Iridium silver and with nice chrome details, and 19 inch two tone AMG alloy wheels it really looked very smart indeed.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin is typically Mercedes, functional, and very well put together.

The large open expanse of dashboard houses lovely instrumentation (the new MBUX digital dash is a cost option) while the centre console houses controls for the heating, ventilation and audio controls and of course the now obligatory iPad style centrally mounted screen.

A very user friendly touch controller operates all the on screen functions, such as phone, Sat Nav, audio, and vehicle settings.

It all looks very well and manages to feel more opulent than its rivals.

Though the use of “Faux” “man made Artico leather” rather than real leather disappoints.

There are plenty of storage areas with large door pockets, a decent sized glove box and a very handy centre storage box between both front seats.

The driving position is perfect and standard equipment includes a host of safety features too.

I must say it all feels very well designed and ergonomically it’s just about perfect.

Build quality is as you would expect beyond reproach.

What is under the bonnet?

The 2.0 litre, 194 bhp bhp turbo diesel is very impressive indeed. Mercedes make very good high power engines and this diesel is no exception.

This GLC will go from zero to 100km/h in around 7.9 seconds yet it is super smooth and very quiet.

The G-Tronic auto gearbox is smooth and with well-chosen ratios it gets the very best from the engines torque capabilities.

This diesel is very refined and performs very well.

Economy good too with the on-board computer claiming a test average of 7.6 litres per 100km. Road tax is €280.00 per year.

What’s it like to drive?

The suspension set-up in the new GLC is a good mix between a smooth ride for comfort yet firm enough to make the car feel reasonably nimble.

The steering is nicely weighted giving plenty of driver feedback, and there are Sport, and Comfort settings which the driver can select.

The brakes are powerful and the car feels really sure-footed whether on wet or dry roads.

Accommodation is very good with plenty of leg and headroom both front and rear.

The load area is easily accessed via the large rear electrically operated tailgate.

A brief sortie off-road demonstrated that the new GLC is pretty capable here too with excellent traction even on very slippery slopes.

What’s the Verdict?

I road test many cars over a year and there are only a handful that I feel I could say“I want one,” but the new GLC is such a car.

It looks very well indeed, the levels of standard equipment are very good, the turbo diesel is excellent and as you would expect the whole car is beautifully built.

The new GLC feels good around you, it feels special and that should be part of the ownership experience in a Mercedes.

The new GLC 220d 4MATIC AMG costs from €52,660.

The AMG line version tested here costs €62,487.