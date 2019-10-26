ŠKODA design sketches of new OCTAVIA

ŠKODA has released two exclusive design sketches providing the first glimpse of the new ŠKODA OCTAVIA.

The new ŠKODA design language ensures that the fourth generation of the best-selling model in ŠKODA history will have a much more emotive look, while combining compact dimensions with a very generous amount of interior space.

The design sketches show the OCTAVIA liftback’s elongated, flowing silhouette marked by a coupé-like roofline. A distinctive new front section, large wheels and tail lights with crystalline elements add further highlights.

The best-seller’s fourth generation will continue its unique success story. Originally launched a good sixty years ago, the OCTAVIA is a true volume model that has sold more than 6.5 million units to date.

With 2,209 units sold in 2019, the Octavia is the 4th best selling car in Ireland.

The new Octavia is expected to arrive in Ireland in late 2020.