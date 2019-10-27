New Peugeot 208 for January 2020

Gowan Distributors, PEUGEOT Importer in Ireland, will introduce the all-new, futuristic 208 to Dealer showrooms just in time for the forthcoming January 2020 registration plate.

Available from launch with a choice of petrol, diesel or electric powertrains, the new 208 brings to market the latest-generation i-Cockpit and 3D head-up display, together with a range of driving aids usually reserved for much more expensive models.

Asserting a youthful, energetic image, the new 208 boasts a sleek, quality design and high-end look that is perfectly in keeping with the PEUGEOT brand's upmarket strategy.

The new 208 is available from launch with a choice of 3 petrol powertrains (1.2 litre 75bhp S&S manual, 1.2 litre 100bhp S&S manual or 8-speed automatic and 1.2 litre 130bhp S&S 8-speed automatic) and a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 100bhp S&S manual, each compliant with the latest stringent EURO 6 emissions controls.

Built on PEUGEOT's new common modular production platform, CO2 emissions are reduced through weight reduction (30 kg lighter), improved aerodynamics and reduced roll resistance.

The platform also provides for greater acoustic and thermal comfort on board and lower vibration levels.

The new PEUGEOT e-208 offers a lively, stimulating driving experience with its 100% electric engine, available from launch. Interior and boot-space are identical to the Internal Combustion Engine versions with the batteries distributed under the floor pan.

The 100 KW (136 bhp) electric engine develops 260 Nm of torque from 0 km/h, for instant response.

With three drive modes on offer, (Eco, Normal and Sport), the e-208 delivers 0 to 100kmh in 8.1s in Sport Mode.

Drive range is up to 340 km, in accordance with the latest WLTP (Worldwide harmonised Light vehicles Test Procedures) certification.

The battery is guaranteed for 8 years or 160,000 km.

Three charge modes are possible: via a conventional domestic socket, or for a full charge in 16 hours, using a heavy-duty Legrand® Green UpT socket; from a Wall Box, providing a full charge in 5 hours 15 minutes using the three-phase version (11 kW) or in 8 hours for the single-phase (7.4 kW) version; using a 100kW DC public charging terminal, 80% of the charge is reached in 30 minutes.

The new PEUGEOT 208 is longer, wider and lower than its predecessor, revealing a distinctive bodyline and clean, taut lines.

Wide shaped wings, body curves, a pared-back windscreen and a longer, sculpted bonnet underscore the sporty look, whilst the familiar PEUGEOT full LED 3-claw headlight signature, dependent on trim, is immediately recognisable.

The front bumper contains a perfectly integrated, single outlet radiator grille in the centre, bearing the iconic PEUGEOT Lion.

The tip of the bonnet shows off the 208 badge.

Mirroring the PEUGEOT 3008, 5008 and new 508 range, the rear end of the new PEUGEOT 208 stands out with a black band running the width of the boot lid, linking the 3-claw daytime running lights.

The rear spoiler is available in a gloss black finish and, depending on the engine variant, may be enhanced by a chrome exhaust tail pipe.

In addition to standard body colours and the optional Black Diamond roof, new PEUGEOT 208 is on offer with a range of tints to reflect the vehicle's energetic character: Faro Yellow; triple coat Vertigo Blue; Elixir Red with additional topcoat that deepens the colour depth.

The new PEUGEOT 208 benefits from a new-generation of the PEUGEOT i-Cockpit®, now an inseparable part of the PEUGEOT DNA, with a firm following of over 5 million drivers since its launch.

Depending on the trim, the 3D instrument panel displays information at two levels.

On the upper digital pad, information is projected in hologram form: data is displayed closer or further away from the driver's eye depending on function, importance or urgency, thus increasing reactivity when most needed.

Sporting toggle switches, the new 208 is available with a 5, 7 or 10" touch screen, depending on trim and options selected.

In addition to the door bins and glovebox, there are 3 additional storage areas (depending on version), including a large storage area under the armrest between the front seats, an easy-access tray in front of the gear lever and a clever concealable storage space in the central console that can be used to discreetly induction-charge a smartphone.

With Drive Assist, new PEUGEOT 208 is forging the way to semi-automatic driving with its latest, best-in-segment generation of driving aids.

Dependent on trim, there is a myriad of driving aids, available as standard or as an option; Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Cruise Control Stop & Go, Lane Positioning Assistance, Full Park Assist with Flank-guard, latest generation Automatic Emergency Brake Assist, Active Lane (or verge) Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Monitoring, Automatic headlight dipping, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition (Stop, No Entry signs), Active Blind Spot Monitoring and Electric parking brake.