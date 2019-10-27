SEAT announces details of ‘201’ sales offers

SEAT Ireland has announced details of its ‘201’ Sales Event offers, which includes 0% PCP Finance rates across the entire SEAT model range.

The brand is also offering customers a discount voucher, which when downloaded from the SEAT Ireland website www.seat.ie allows for discounts of up to €2,000 on selected models.

There is a €1,000 discount voucher on the Ibiza and Arona, €1,500 voucher available on the Ateca, and a €2,000 voucher available on the Leon and the Tarraco.

With 0% PCP Finance available on all Ibiza, Arona, Leon, Ateca and Tarraco models, monthly PCP rates are incredibly competitive, starting at just €169 per month for the Ibiza, €199 per month for the Arona, €219 per month for the Leon, €249 per month for the Ateca and €309 per month for the Tarraco.

Service Plans are a great way to spread the cost of maintaining your new car and making savings. SEATs 3-year service plan is available to all customers at a special discounted price of €299.

This special ‘201’ Sales Event ends on November 11th, so customers are urged to act quickly to benefit from these offers.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented, “We are enjoying a phenomenal year in 2019, with over 4,000 units sold to date, the highest achievement for the brand in 19 years.

“So it is timely that we celebrate this success with a really strong offer as we prepare for the ‘201’ sales period. We are delighted to be able to offer 0% PCP Finance across the entire range and with the additional benefits of vouchers of up to €2,000 available and of course the peace of mind of a 3-Year Service Plan now at a discounted rate, we head into 2020 in a very strong position.”