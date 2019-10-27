SKODA unveils two new models

ŠKODA unveiled two new models at the recent National Ploughing Championships

The current ŠKODA Superb elevated the brand to new heights with unrivalled levels of interior spaciousness and luggage capacity when it was launched back in 2015.

The new Superb receives new exterior styling, refreshed interiors and upgraded specifications across the model range.

The new Superb will launch in Ireland on 7th October with ŠKODA previewing two models at the Co. Carlow venue.

Following in the footsteps of the ŠKODA KODIAQ and KAROQ is an exclusive preview of the ŠKODA KAMIQ crossover that will arrive in showrooms on 1st November.

This much-anticipated vehicle will compete in one of the fastest growing segments in Ireland.

With an elevated driving position and raised ground clearance, the KAMIQ is positioned at the lower end of the SUV segment.

With the arrival of the KAMIQ, ŠKODA is confident in challenging for fourth position in the Irish car market in 2020.

Raymond Leddy, Head of Marketing & Product at ŠKODA Ireland commented,

“The National Ploughing Championships is always a great event for the ŠKODA brand, so we are excited to unveil two new models to an expected crowd of 240,000 people.

“Altogether, we will display 14 of the latest ŠKODA Models, including Fabia, Octavia and KODAIQ. We look forward to welcoming current and future ŠKODA customers to our stand.”