VW reveals details of its 201 offers

Volkswagen Ireland has announced details of its 201 campaign which encourages customers to Bring the Change and move into a new Volkswagen model.

The offer includes Technology Upgrades across the range, 0% APR PCP Finance on many models, Purchase Contributions of up to €2,500 and discounted Service Plans.

Volkswagen remains Ireland’s number one car brand and features a thoroughly revised line-up. The addition recently of the new Passat, including the Passat GTE plug-in hybrid, means that the Volkswagen range includes the latest EU6 petrol, diesel, electric and now plug-in hybrid vehicles.

Technology Upgrades group some of the most desirable technology features for a special bundled price. Highlights of these include, on the Golf Highline model, Discover Media Sat Nav, High Beam Light Assist, and a Rear-view Camera (with a value of €1,308), available for just €699. The Golf Highline is also available with PCP finance from 0% APR allowing a monthly repayment of just €269 per month which includes a 3-year Service Plan. There is also a €1,500 Purchase Contribution on the Golf.

The all-electric e-Golf Executive Edition is now also available with 0% PCP with a 3-Year Service Plan included from just €379 per month and if you would like to move from the e-Golf to forthcoming ID.3 you can do so easily, thanks to a special 2-year PCP solution, which costs just €469 per month with 0% PCP Finance on the e-Golf Executive Edition.

The Polo Comfortline model comes with the option of a Technology Upgrade which includes 16” Las Minas alloy wheels, Park Distance Control and a leather multi-function steering wheel, which would too cost €1,521 if these items are priced individually, but with the 201 offer, cost just €599. The Polo Comfortline is available with 1.9% APR PCP Finance from just €199 per month.

On the T-Roc model, as well as a special 1.9% PCP Finance offer on T-Roc Sport models which are available from €299 per month including a 3-year Service plan, customers opting for the Technology Upgrade in the Sport model get Discover Media Sat Nav, a Rear-View Camera, the Winter Pack and a Panoramic Sunroof and Dynamic Road Sign Display for just €1,399, a saving of €1,309 compared to the full retail price for these items. Customers can also upgrade to the T-Roc R-Line, now available with low monthly payments from €309 with 1.9% APR PCP finance including a 3-Year Service Plan.

The Tiguan Highline benefits not only from a €1,500 Purchase Contribution, but there is also 0% PCP Finance on selected models with a €359 monthly repayment on the 150bhp 2.0-litre TDI. For the Tiguan Highline, the Technology Upgrade includes a Panoramic Sunroof, the Easy Open Package, the Driver Assistance Package and Dynamic Road Sign Display, which priced individually cost €2,977 but are bundled for just €1,399, which is a saving of €1,578. The Tiguan R-Line, with 19” Sebring wheels, Driver Profile Selection & Progressive Steering, is available from only €369 per month with 0% APR PCP finance. This includes a 3-Year Service Plan.

The Tiguan Allspace Highline model, available with seven seats also benefits from 201 offers, with a €1,500 Purchase Contribution and also 0% PCP Finance available on the Highline model from just €409 per month including a 3-year Service Plan.

The new Volkswagen Passat model now comes in new trim levels, Passat, Business, Elegance and R-Line, as well as the new Passat GTE plug-in hybrid. The Elegance model starts from €349 per month with 1.9% APR PCP finance. For the Passat Elegance, the Technology Upgrade Pack includes an Easy Open Package, Nappa Leather Upholstery and Side Assist with Extended Passenger Protection which individually priced cost €2,187 but are bundled for just €1,399, which is a saving of €788. Passat customers can also opt for a Service Plan for just €10 extra per month on their PCP plan.

There is also new Passat GTE plug-in hybrid model offered in saloon and estate body styles, with an emission-free range of 56km (WLTP) and a C02 figure of 29g/km, this model starts from €46,495 including the SEAI grant and VRT rebate. This is available on 3.9% APR PCP Finance from only €479 per month.