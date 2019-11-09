Ford raffle for Irish Guide Dogs

Ford Ireland is once again supporting Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind annual Ford Focus Car Raffle which will this year aim to bring the figure raised to €1 million.

Patrick Burke, Chairman of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind said, "Ford Ireland's support of our annual Ford Focus Car Raffle has brought in over €900k to date and 2019 marks the year when we can exceed one million Euro. “This will be a substantial achievement representing the cost of twenty fully trained dogs - a significant impact on changing the lives of those who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism. Support like this from Ford Ireland is invaluable.”

Ciarán McMahon, Chairman and Managing Director of Ford Ireland said,

“Ford has been supporting Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind since 2011 and we are hugely proud of that long-standing partnership.

“The charity’s work is literally life-changing for clients who are vision impaired and the families of children with autism.

“We are delighted to again support the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind team in their valuable work.”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://guidedogs.ie/car-raffle

Volunteers from Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind will be selling tickets at numerous events throughout the country – see a full list.

The draw for the winner of the 2020 Ford Focus will take place at Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind's National Training Centre in Cork on Wednesday, December 18