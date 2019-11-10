All new Renault CLIO launches at Joe Mallon Motors

The much-anticipated fifth generation of the All-New Renault CLIO launched in Joe Mallon Motors on Thursday , November 7.

First launched nearly 30 years ago, All-New CLIO offers totally refreshed exterior styling combined with revolutionary interior design, drawing on the DNA of the previous four generations of the French icon.

For 201, Renault is supporting the national carbon action plan, by offering customers guaranteed savings of €3,500 on All-New CLIO with the new Renault Carbon Rewards offer:

€1,000 Carbon Cashback

2.01% APR from Renault Bank (saving customers €2,500 on interest payments compared to high street banks)

This 201 offer is also available on the zero-emissions Renault ZOE and low emission diesel and petrol variants of Captur, KADJAR and Mégane range.

The offer is available on all orders taken from now until 31st January 2020

A Renault Runway Sales Event will take place at from Thursday 7th – Saturday 9th November.

From €16,990 RRP, All-New Renault CLIO is available to test drive and order now at Joe Mallon Motors Naas & Portlaoise.

For more information, visit www.joemallonmotors.ie