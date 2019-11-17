Kia e-Soul as Continental Tyres Irish Car of the Year for 2020

At an awards ceremony last night at the Westin Hotel in Dublin, the Kia e-Soul was named as the Continental Tyres Irish Car of the Year for 2020.

Kia took the top award with its new e-Soul model which also took two category awards on the night: Continental Tyres Irish Compact Car of the Year and Continental Tyres Irish Green / Efficient Car of the Year.

As the first ever electric car to take the Irish Car of the Year title, the e-Soul was one of several full electric or hybrid models in the running for this year’s award.

Joint-Chairman of the Irish Car of the Year Committee, Anthony Conlon said: “Congratulations to the Kia team on a very worthy win, I am sure that the Irish Car of the Year title will be a huge boost for the e-Soul during the busy January car sales period.”

Joint-Chairman of the Irish Car of the Year Committee, Bob Flavin said, “This is the first time that an electric car has won Irish Car of the Year, a real sign of things to come I think. Regardless of its fuel type, the e-Soul came out as the clear winner and was hugely popular with my motoring journalist colleagues.”

Tom Dennigan of Continental Tyres said about the awards, “The advice of the Irish Car of the Year jurors is instrumental in helping consumers here to make sense of the ever-growing complexity of the cars we drive – both from the point of view of the increased fuel options and the myriad of new safety features and technologies that are found on even the entry level models of all brands.”