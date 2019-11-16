VW Group enjoys SUV success at Car of Year

Volkswagen Group Ireland brands SEAT, Audi and Volkswagen enjoyed yet another triple success at the 2020 Irish Car of the Year Awards in association with Continental Tyres in Dublin recently, with three of their SUV offerings claiming their respective titles.

The Volkswagen T-Cross was crowned Compact SUV of the Year.

The model starts from €22,495 and comes with a choice of 1.0-litre TSI petrol (95- and 115hp) or a 1.6-litre (95hp) TDI diesel engine and comes in four trim levels, T-Cross, Life, Style and R-Line.

Volkswagen Ireland Brand Director Gerrit Heimberg said, “The T- Cross is the newest addition to our SUV line-up and is already proving very popular with our customers will healthy pre-orders for the ‘201’ registration period.

“It means we now have a complete SUV offering to suit every buyer.”

In the larger, Medium Crossover of the Year category, in a very tough and competitive category, the Audi Q3 came out as the winner. Audi Ireland Managing Director Thorsten Godulla said,

“It’s wonderful to achieve this recognition from jurors. The Q3 is the prefect all-rounder delivering Audi’s new design language, full digital connectivity, innovative safety systems together with more space for your lifestyle needs.”

To round off the trio of awards, SEAT claimed the Large Crossover of the Year title with the Tarraco. SEAT Brand Director Niall Phillips, commenting on the award said,

“SEATs new range of SUV’s has now been recognized, for their premium design, quality and excellent value, for a second year in a row at the Irish Car of the Year awards – the Tarraco as the 2020 Large SUV of the Year, following from the Arona winning the 2019 Compact SUV of the Year.

“This is also a recognition of the renaissance SEAT is enjoying as the brand continues to grow, +11% in 2019, and is perfect timing to support our amazing “201” offers of 0% PCP finance, a €2,000 Online Discount Voucher and 3 year service plan for only €299 ” The SEAT Tarraco costs from €35,660.

Volkswagen Group Ireland Managing Director Carla Wentzel summed up the feeling of the Group by adding,

“This is the second year in a row that our Group has claimed all-three SUV titles at the Continental Irish Car of the Year, and once again it shows the demand for this segment remains very strong. We are delighted to receive such great recognition from the motoring writers.”