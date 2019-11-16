SEAT Tarraco is Irish Large SUV of Year

SEAT Ireland’s success in 2019 continues as the SEAT Tarraco wins the award for the best Irish Large SUV of the Year 2020 at the prestigious Irish Car of the Year Awards.

Established in 1978, The Irish Car of the Year Awards aim to recognise and reward the best new cars in the Irish market and guide Irish consumers in their research when purchasing a new motor.

Independently adjudicated by an expert judging panel including 35 of Ireland’s foremost motoring journalists, the award for Irish Large SUV of the Year marks the significant impact the SEAT Tarraco has had on the SUV market since its launch only 7 months ago.

Vehicles are judged against multiple criteria including new technology and innovation, environmental impact, price, use of space and comfort.

The SEAT Tarraco is available in the SE or Xcellence trim and comes as a 5 or 7-seater, perfect for family life.

The model offers excellent value for money with 0% PCP across the entire range starting at €309 per month.

SEAT Ireland has cemented its position as one of the fastest growing car brands in Ireland with an 11% increase compared to the previous year, resulting in a market share of 3.5%.

Niall Phillips, Brand Director at SEAT Ireland commented on the win,

“We would like to thank each member of the judging panel who voted for the Tarraco as Irish Large SUV of the Year.

“It’s been a fantastic year for SEAT, with the brand currently holding a 3.5% market share in Ireland. Our SUV range, including the SEAT Tarraco, Ateca and Arona, is very much part of this success, accounting for 60% of SEAT’s sales year to date.

“As SEAT’s first 7-seater SUV, we are delighted that the SEAT Tarraco has been rated so highly in the awards.

“We can see the impact the brand is having on the market as SEAT has become a first choice for SUVs for many Irish motorists.

This award is testament to the brilliant team we have at SEAT Ireland, our excellent partners across the 24-strong SEAT dealership network and of course our fantastic and loyal customers.”