Peugeot scores treble at car/van awards

The PEUGEOT Rifter, 508 and Partner van won their respective categories at the Continental Tyres Irish Car and Van of the Year 2020 awards, held at the Westin Hotel, Dublin and attended by motoring journalists and leading figures of the Irish Motor Industry.

The hat-trick of awards included Continental Tyres Irish MPV of the Year 2020 for the new PEUGEOT Rifter, Continental Tyres Irish Large Car of the Year 2020 for the new PEUGEOT 508 and Continental Tyres Irish Van of the Year for the new PEUGEOT Partner van, alongside sister vans, the Opel Combo and Citroen Berlingo.

The PEUGEOT Rifter retails from €24,625 plus delivery. Equipped with the unique PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® interior, it features desirable SUV looks, ample storage for active families and high levels of safety and comfort equipment.

Available in two lengths, with 5 or 7 seats, three of which take full size baby seats in row two, the Rifter comes in three trims to include Active, Allure and GT Line versions.

Three diesel engines are on offer: a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 100bhp 5-Speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp 6-Speed S&S; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S.

The radical new 508 fastback and SW range boasts the latest-generation PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® and a stand-out, sharp, sleek design.

It delivers exemplary road-handling, countless technology features and a quantum leap in quality, high performance petrol and diesel engines include a 1.6 THP petrol 180bhp automatic 8-speed S&S; a 1.6 THP petrol 225bhp automatic 8-speed S&S (GT only); a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp 6-speed manual S&S, 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S; a 2.0 BlueHDi diesel 160bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S; a top of the range 2.0 BlueHDi diesel 180bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S. Retailing from €31,570, plus delivery related charges, it comes in Active, Allure, GT Line and GT trim. Plug-in hybrid powertrains will be introduced in early 2020.

The new Partner van, crowned International Van of the Year 2019 even ahead of its launch in Ireland, sports a new exterior styling and is the first light commercial vehicle in the range to receive the acclaimed PEUGEOT i-Cockpit® interior.

Retailing from €16,935 plus delivery, the Partner is available with a wider than ever choice of six trims, each loaded with equipment, to ensure business needs are met: Access, Active, Active Plus, Professional, Professional Plus and Grip trim. Four diesel engines are available: a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 75bhp 5-speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 100bhp 5-Speed; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp 6-Speed S&S; a 1.5 BlueHDi diesel 130bhp automatic 8-Speed S&S. Available in two lengths, payloads range from 650KG to 1,000KG and up to two Europallets can be accommodated.

Des Cannon, Managing Director at Gowan Distributors Ltd, PEUGEOT Importer in Ireland said:

“The PEUGEOT brand sales performance has gone from strength to strength thanks to strong consumer demand for our multi award winning SUV range.

“Our latest model offerings of Rifter, 508 and Partner, introduced in early 2019, have each strengthened our penetration in their respective segments, to further grow our brand market share to record heights. It is hugely gratifying to end 2019 on this high and we look forward to 2020 with renewed confidence. I wish to thank the motoring jury members, the Irish Car of the Year committee and Continental Tyres as sponsor for their support.”

The new 508 and Rifter ranges come with a five-year extended warranty as standard and both models, together with the Partner van are available to test drive at local PEUGEOT Dealers during the PEUGEOT Drivetime event, this November.