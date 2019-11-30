Emergency service drivers certified to higher driving standard

A total of 2,384 emergency service drivers have been certified to the higher Emergency Services Driving Standard (ESDS) since the training system was introduced in 2014, it was announced by the Road Safety Authority (RSA), along with representatives of the emergency services.

The figures were revealed to mark the fifth anniversary of the introduction of ESDS at an event in the Dublin Fire Brigade Training Facility in Marino Dublin.

ESDS is a voluntary driving standard for emergency services drivers and was introduced by the RSA as an action in the Government’s Road Safety Strategy 2013-2020. The standard, the first of its kind in Europe, was developed in response to a need identified by many emergency service professionals for training and management of driving in emergency response situations.

The standard incorporates three levels of training for emergency drivers, focused on building driving competence, managing stress and developing self-awareness about the impact of their driving on other road users. Drivers who undertake ESDS training are assessed and certified once they achieve the relevant standard.

Moyagh Murdock, CEO, Road Safety Authority said, “A significant feature of the development of ESDS is that it was a collaborative affair. While the RSA was the lead agency, huge commitment from An Garda Síochána, Fire Service, Ambulance Service, the Army, the Prison Service and several other bodies made it a reality.”