Peugeot 508 SW offers load lugging practicality practicality with great style

The new Peugeot 508 has won wide acclaim since its launch most recently winning the title of Irish Large car Of The Year 2020 at the Irish Car Of The Year awards.

Peugeot make great engines, offer good specifications and trim options and generally offer a good driving experience.

The all new 508 SW is an estate but has the style and panache of a grand tourer. Quality has taken a big leap forward and now Peugeot feel they have a car to rival some of the leading teutonic German brands. There are four trim levels available, Active, Allure, GT-Line and GT. This week I aim behind the wheel of the new Peugeot 508 SW GT-Line version with the 8-speed auto gearbox.

Prices for the 508 SW start at €34,110

So Has It got street cred?

The style of the new 508 SW really is very attractive. Sleek, low slung and with very distinctive light clusters it simply looks great! The front of the new car has an imposing mix of LED lights and big Peugeot grille, while the rear boasts darkened full with light design with twin exhaust tailpipes. Two tone 18”alloy wheels complete a very distinctive design.

What’s it like inside?

The interior of the new 508 GT-Line tested is clad in a mix of cloth and leather upholstery and with judicious use of piano black trim it gives the interior a classy upmarket feel.

Boasting Peugeot’s now familiar iCockpit with high quality materials throughout the interior feels very high quality indeed. I still don’t like the rev counter needle which spins in the wrong direction (why Peugeot?) but otherwise its all good in here.

Its also very comprehensively equipped, too numerous to detail here but highlights include, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, Wireless charging, Peugeot Smart Beam,Assist, Blind Spot detection, Advanced automatic emergency braking, Peugeot Open and Go keyless, colour reversing camera, voice recognition, selectable drive modes and a choice of colours for the ambient interior lighting.

What is under the bonnet?

An extensive range of petrol and diesel power plants are available. My test car was powered by Peugeot’s 1.6 litre Blue HDi diesel which in this car is mated to an 8-speed auto gearbox.

I found performance to be reasonably good despite the fact that the auto transmission was sometimes a bit slow in selecting the gear I wanted during more rapid downshifts via the paddle shifters. Its frugal too burning just 6.6 litres of petrol per 100km. It costs €280.00 to tax.

What’s it like to drive?

I must say Peugeot engineers always manage to produce cars that handle very well and this new 508 SW is no different. Through the twisty stuff it proves an able handler, surefooted whether on wet or dry roads.

Its a refined motorway cruiser with little road or engine noise. Accomadation is good both front and rear. The load area is big at 530 litres but expands to 1,780 litres with the rear seats folded down. The SW also boasts the Peugeot “Magic Flat” seats that fall forward with the pull of a handle in the load area. Simple but effective!

So what’s the verdict?

If you need the practicality offered by an estate car without wishing to sacrifice anything in terms of style and driving dynamics then the new 508 SW really hits the mark.

This is a classy good looking car that is rewarding to drive yet eminently practical, well equipped and frugal on the fuel. I liked it very much. The 508 SW GT-Line range starts at €39,880.