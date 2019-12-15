Catchy little number! New VW T-Cross

Can the SUV market get any more crowded? SUV’s whether small as in the VW Polo based T-Cross, medium or large are outselling the traditional three box saloon and family hatchback.

People just seem to love the extra height they have and their much vaunted practicality when in fact they are no more practical than a hatchback as most are two wheel drive and not capable of any off-road work.

Nevertheless VW has their offering in the small SUV segment and its called the T-Cross. I have been clocking up the KM in a 1.0 litre T-Cross R Line specification with the optional 7-speed auto gearbox to see what its like.

Has it any street cred?

Despite its compact dimensions the T-Cross looks very well proportioned and my test car finished in resplendent Turquoise looked very well indeed.

Its a stylish little SUV that stands out from the crowd.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin is really superb. Its perfectly laid out with digital instrumentation which you can set to look like traditional dials, something I like and the central touchscreen functions very well with easy to use menu’s.

The fit and finish is really top class too in typical VW fashion it all feels very well bolted together.

Standard spec on the R-Line tested is very good and highlights include, 17” alloys, App Connect, Ambient mood lighting (very effective) Voice Control, Forward Collision warning assist, Blind Spot Monitor, Rear traffic alert, 8’ Composition Media radio system, leather multifunction steering wheel, I could go on. You get the idea.

The cabin will seat four, its cosy in the back for adults but adequate. The boot though average for the class is small fitting just one standard holiday suitcase and a few soft bags.

What's under the bonnet?

In this case a perky 3 cylinder 1.0 litre TSI petrol turbo mated here to the optional but rather good 7-speed auto gearbox with paddle shifts should you prefer a bit more driver involvement.

Performance is quite good and apart from when fully laden (where you do feel the need for a bit more mid range punch for overtaking) it will satisfy 95% of your performance needs.

Fuel economy was good too burning on average 5.9 litres per 100km. Road tax is €200.00 for the year.

Will I enjoy driving it?

In a word yes. It goes well, sounds good and handles well too whether on wet or dry roads. The ride comfort is just right and noise levels are well suppressed.

The new T-Cross is a very pleasant place to be and from behind the steering wheel it does not feel as small as its Polo underpinnings would suggest.

So what is the verdict?

Prices for the VW T-Cross start at €29,895. The R-Line model tested including an extensive options list costs €39,995.

I really liked the T-Cross, it will suit maybe a young couple or those wishing to trade down to something that has plenty of quality and kit. Its a bit small for a family with kids though (try the larger VW T-Roc).

Overall then the new T-Cross gets my recommendation. Its stylish, feels good around you, proves pleasant to drive and has an air of class about it. Nice one VW!