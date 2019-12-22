Singer-songwriter gets involved in road safety campaign

“Please don’t drink and drive - for your sake and theirs - and make your next night out your latest, not your last”

Singer-songwriter and Wicklow native Luan Parle has endorsed a Christmas Road Safety Campaign by featuring in the accompanying road safety advert alongside a taxi driver, undertaker and members of the emergency services who witness road accidents every day.

Michael Kelly, Martin Lynch Taxis, Luan Parle, An Garda Síochána, the HSE, Sweeney Funeral Directors and BenPix Productions created an advert some years back to illustrate the methods of getting home from a night out this Christmas after consuming alcohol or substances; by taxi, by Garda car, by ambulance or by hearse with the tagline ‘Who is going to take YOU home?

Ms. Parle commented “The message is very clear and reminds us how road deaths affect everyone. When a driver chooses to get behind the wheel drunk they are putting us all at risk, lives are lost, families are ruined and people are left devastated, the message never gets old.”

The Meteor Award-winning singer-songwriter was happy to get involved in the campaign as she recognises the importance of road safety education. Luan has spent a great deal of time this year travelling all around the country delivering songwriting workshops to young people in secondary schools in association with the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) and the Department of Education and Skills.