Subaru Forester e-BOXER awarded best in class Small Off-Road/MPV by Euro NCAP

Subaru have announced that the all-new Forester e-BOXER has been awarded the “Best in Class Car of 2019” in the Small Off-Road/MPV class.

This accolade is awarded to the best performing model in each class by the European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) and considers all vehicles tested within the 2019 calendar year.

This announcement follows recent news that the Forester e-BOXER also received the maximum five stars with outstanding scores in all four NCAP assessment areas of Adult Occupant, Child Occupant, Vulnerable Road Users and Safety Assist. On the area of “Child Occupant Protection” the Forester e-BOXER achieved the highest score ever in its class with a 91% safety standard.

Subaru Ireland Managing Director Pat Ryan commented,

“We are delighted that the Forester e-BOXER has been recognised as a best in class vehicle by Euro NCAP.

“The award is testament to Subaru’s on-going commitment to build the safest cars on the road today.

“These results have been made possible thanks to the Subaru Global Platform (SGP) which offers unrivalled chassis rigidity.

“Together with this solid body structure and best in class safety features, this all-new 5th generation Forester is the safest, most technologically advanced Forester yet.”

In addition to these Euro NCAP awards, Subaru was voted Best Manufacturer for Safety Features in the 2019 Driver Power Survey, a UK based car ownership survey.