SKODA Superb builds on success

We are all familiar with Skoda by now. They offer a range of very good cars that are proving popular with buyers here in Ireland. Skoda as many know is part of the Volkswagen/Audi Group.

The Skoda Superb on test this week is the Sportline 1.5 TSi petrol DSG.

Five trims are available, Active, Ambition, Style, Sportline, and L&K. Prices start at €30,750 for the 1.5 TSi Active model.

Has it any street cred?

The new exterior design is good. Understated elegance and class. Its dynamic with a chunky shape accentuated by bold shoulder lines.

The overall effect is to create a stylish car with a distinctive purposeful style.

What’s it like inside?

The cabin is practical, functional and well designed. I like the quality of the finish and detail touches such as the deviated stitching and one piece sports seats look great.

The ergonomics of the cabin layout are excellent with all the most important digitally generated dials and switches placed directly in front of the driver while secondary controls are neatly housed in the centre console. The overall fit and finish is beyond reproach.

The Sportline model is rather well kitted out. Highlights include, a panoramic glass sunroof, 8” touchscreen with smart link and voice control, LED matrix head lights, with adaptive front lights and head lamp washers, keyless entry and go, heated electric seats, individual controls for rear climate, leather and Alcantara upholstery to name but a few.

Interior space is very good seating five adults in comfort the boot is massive and will accomadate most families holiday needs while easily accessed via the large electric rear tailgate.

What's under the bonnet?

A 1.5 litre 150 bhp petrol turbo in this case mated to the optional 7-speed DSG auto gearbox.

The DSG Auto gearbox is excellent allowing rapid up and down shifts to be made easily via the paddle shift levers, or just leave it to the auto box. The engine boasts cylinder shut down technology, reverting to just two cylinders out of four when less power is needed.

Performance is pretty good overall and the engine proved economical over a a mix of driving conditions. Burning on average 6.1 litres of petrol per 100km it give the new superb a range of over 800km between refuels. Road tax is €270 per year.

What's it like to drive?

The suspension set-up is geared very much towards comfort without compromising agile handling giving a very smooth ride even over poor road surfaces. The car handles very well too proving surefooted whether on wet or dry roads.

The new Superb does offer a very good compromise between good handling and overall ride comfort.

Noise levels are commendably low. I must say with the Superb you really feel that you are traveling in a very high quality motor car.

Verdict

So there you have it. The new Skoda Superb Sportline really is a lovely motorcar. Beautifully built, good to drive, with a classy shape, loads of equipment, a premium brand car.

It really is a car for our times. However it’s a car that is way better than just the sum of its parts. Each time I drove it I liked it more.

The build quality, the understated style, and the way it simply gobbled up the miles with ease are very appealing attributes. Make no mistake this is a car worth considering.

The new Skoda Superb Sportline 1.5 TSI DSG costs €41,471.