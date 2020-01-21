Motorists can expect disruption on busy Portlaoise road this week

Motorists can expect some disruption and delay in Portlaoise this week due to road works on one of the town's busiest roads.

Laois County Council says a stop-go system will be in force on the N80 Mountmellick Rd, Portlaoise from the Railway bridge

to the roundabout at the Cedar Clinic.

The restrictions will be active on and/or between 9am and 6pm on Wednesday, January 22 to 9am to 6pm Friday, January 24.

Footpath repair work is being carried out on the stretch.

Please see the attached map (below).