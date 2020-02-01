Relying on technology

For Irish motorists, January is the most popular month to buy a new car.

In January 2019, 32,370 new cars were sold and the motor industry expects a comparable, if slightly lower number of cars to be sold in Ireland in the same month this year.

In recent years, advancements in in-car safety technology have become a key consideration for consumers when researching and purchasing a new car.

Liberty’s survey, of 992 Irish motorists and a total of 8,010 Western European and US motorists, found that 21 percent of Irish millennials admit to being very or somewhat reliant on safety technology features including reversing cameras, automated emergency breaking, collision warning system and lane change assists when driving.

This compares to 18 percent of Gen X motorists and 11 percent of baby boomers on the road.

While the findings suggest Irish millennials are more reliant on in-vehicle safety technology than their older peers, the cross-generational differential is more modest than in other markets.

23 percent of UK millennials claim to be very or somewhat reliant on in-car safety technology, versus 15 percent of Gen Xers and just five percent of baby boomers.

US motorists reported similar behaviours to their UK peers. 23 percent of US millennials are very or somewhat reliant on safety technology when driving, versus 16 percent of Gen Xers and seven percent of baby boomers.

Amongst those surveyed in the Irish market, 43% cited reverse cameras as extremely or very important, and a further 42% claimed it was somewhat or slightly important. Only 15% of those surveyed suggested it was not at all important.

Other key findings include:

39 percent of Irish motorists cite automatic emergency breaking as extremely or very important; 46 percent consider it somewhat or slightly important; just 15 percent indicate that it is not at all important.

38 percent of Irish motorists cite collision warning systems as extremely or very important; 47 percent consider it somewhat or slightly important; just 15 percent indicate that it is not at all important.

38 percent of Irish motorists cite blind-spot warning systems as extremely or very important; 46 percent consider it somewhat or slightly important; just 16 percent indicate that it is not at all important.

27 percent of Irish motorists cite lane change assist as extremely or very important; 50 percent consider it somewhat or slightly important; just 23 percent indicate that it is not at all important.