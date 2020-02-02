Conlans Peugeot welcome David Dunne

Conlans Peugeot Rathangan would like to welcome David Dunne from Portarlington to our sales team.

Raymond Conlan said, “We’re delighted that David has joined our team at Conlans. He comes with a wealth of experience, having worked in the motor trade for over 15 years.”

David said, “I’m looking forward to working with Conlans customers - I know that people in the region have been loyal to Conlans over six decades – some buying their tenth car from them!

“ I think it’s a real privilege to serve a customer through their lifetime.

This just shows the personalized service that Conlans have been providing. I’m looking forward to welcoming all customers to the showroom.”

THE TIME FOR ELECTRIC OR HYBRID IS NOW – AT CONLANS RATHANGAN

At present, many customers are looking at the possibility of switching to hybrid or fully electric vehicles (EV) and Conlans Peugeot are delighted to introduce the Peugeot 208 – available in electric, petrol or diesel models.

The Fully Electric model is more expensive at €27,334 but is one of the most keenly priced electric cars on the market and with lower running costs, it makes a lot of sense.

The petrol version: Peugeot 208 active 1.2 Puretech 75 bhp starts at €18,300.

If you have access to charging at home or work, the Peugeot EV (Electric Vehicle) is a superb choice. And of course, if you want to install a home charging unit, the SEAI offers grants up to €600 per home.

With the PEUGEOT 208, you have a number of smart and secure assistants and it’s a great little commuter car.

Driver assistance systems such as PEUGEOT Drive Assist can recognize road signs, offer choice of position in lane, measure speed regulations and notify your safety distance as well as automatically park your car!

The new 208 has an interior and Infotainment that is second to none, offering a glimpse to the future.

Already, the new Peugeot 208 is getting noticed in the awards: - it took home the Carwow Little Legend Award for 2019, it won the 2019 Eurostar Award for the passenger car of the year and is nominated for Car of the Year award 2020 alongside BMW, Porsche and Tesla!

Not bad company for a new arrival.

Conlans are also delighted to let customers know that the new 2008 compact SUV will be arriving at Rathangan in the next week, it will be also be available in hybrid.

So, if you are considering a step towards Electric with hybrid or fully electric – these two new models are worth a look.

Call for a test drive on 045 524345 and Conlans forward to welcoming you.