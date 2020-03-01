Peugeot opens books for 2008 SUV range

Peugeot has opened order books for the all-new Peugeot 2008 SUV with pricing announced for diesel and petrol models; diesel units have now arrived in Dealership forecourts this February, with petrol powertrains due in March.

Retailing from €23,900, plus delivery related charges for the Active 1.2 PureTech petrol 100bhp model and from €25,900 plus delivery for the Active 1.5 BlueHDi 100bhp model, the full electric e-2008 SUV pricing will be announced closer to launch, this April.

Sporting a striking, robust front face and strong lighting signature, the new Peugeot 2008 SUV is longer and wider than its predecessor model.

Measuring 4.3m long, 1.77m wide and 1.55m high, the all-new Peugeo 2008 SUV holds a maximum capacity of 1,467 litres in the boot, even with an electric battery in place; the battery is positioned under the floor of the all-new e-2008 SUV, so there’s no compromise to space.

The all-new Peugeo 2008 SUV is available with a choice of four PureTech petrol engines to include a 1.2 PureTech 100bhp 6-speed manual, a 1.2 PureTech 130bhp 6-speed manual, a 1.2 PureTech 130bhp 8-speed automatic and a 1.2 PureTech 155bhp 8-speed automatic. The diesel offering is a 1.5 BlueHDi 100bhp 6-speed manual.

The all-new Peugeo e-2008 SUV, the brand’s first fully electric SUV, is powered by a 50kWh battery and 136hp motor to provide a range up to 310kms from a full charge, under WLTP testing.

Standard specification across the range, from Active trim, includes 16” alloy wheels, air conditioning, 6 airbags, ESP with Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors with rear view camera, eco LED headlights, front fog lamps, rear full LED 3D claw-effect lights, Programmable Cruise Control and Speed Limiter, Speed Limit Recognition and Recommendation, Extended Traffic Sign Recognition, automatic headlights and wipers, two ISOFIX child seat fittings and child locking on rear doors.

Customers will also benefit from the Peugeot i-Cockpit®, featuring a compact multi-function steering wheel, heads up instrument panel and touchscreen, while Bluetooth, Mirror Screen® with Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto is also standard across all versions.

The Allure trim, from €25,850 plus delivery related charges, gains the latest-generation Peugeo 3D i-Cockpit® with a configurable 3D instrument panel display, 17” alloy wheels, central front armrest, electric / heated / power folding door mirrors, front parking sensors, an electro-chrome rear view mirror, privacy glass, automatic climate control, passenger seat height adjustment, electric parking brake, modular boot (2 position boot floor) and roof bars.

The GT Line version, from €28,380 plus delivery, gains heated front seats, a 10” touchscreen with satellite navigation, dark chrome chequered grille, twin chrome exhaust, a black diamond roof and rear spoiler, a choice of eight LED mood lighting colours, full LED headlamps with Smartbeam Assist, LED front fog lamps with cornering function, LED daytime running lights with 3-claw headlight, frameless interior rear view mirror and Active Safety Brake.

The top of the range GT trim, from €34,950 plus delivery, adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go function, Lane Positioning Assist, Active Blind Spot Monitoring, smartphone charging plate, Alcantara upholstery, 18” alloy wheels and PEUGEOT Open & Go Hands Free Access.

First launched in 2013, PEUGEOT has sold more than one million units of its star-selling 2008 SUV. With the new-generation model, PEUGEOT aims to remain a leader of the SUV market in Europe.